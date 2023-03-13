Miami routed by NC State in series finale

After a pair of wins in their first two games against the North Carolina State (NC State) Wolfpack, the Miami Hurricanes went for the series sweep on Sunday. They were unable to complete it, as they fell 14-4 at Mark Light Field.

Fourth-year junior Sam Highfill got the win for NC State, as he threw 3.2 innings out of the bullpen while allowing one unearned run on three hits and fanning five hitters.

‘Canes starter Alejandro Rosario was dealt the loss, pitching three innings and allowing six earned runs despite his seven punchouts.

“For whatever reason, we just didn’t get it done today,” Miami head coach Gino DiMare said. “It was a very poor effort from all the guys. We had an opportunity to sweep and we weren’t able to do that. Fortunately, we were able to take the series…It does leave a bad taste in your mouth losing that Sunday game.”

The Wolfpack’s offense was on fire as the lineup tallied 16 hits, with nine going for extra bases, along with three home runs. Senior center fielder Parker Nolan was the catalyst for this offensive success, going 4-for-4 with three doubles and a home run.

Catcher Jacob Cozart and right fielder Trevor Candelaria also launched a homer in the Wolfpack’s ten-run win.

NC State had a balanced offense throughout, scoring in seven of the nine innings. Miami’s offense could not get going early enough and was held scoreless through the first seven frames. The ‘Canes notched four runs in the final two innings, but it was too little too late.

Despite the loss, Miami (10-6, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC)) captured the series win against the 19th-ranked Wolfpack (14-2, 1-2 ACC).

“Winning the series is a positive thing,” DiMare said. “We beat a team on Friday that was undefeated. We got out of the gate 2-1 in ACC play…For the most part, the offense did a pretty job until today. We definitely need to be ready to play Wednesday. Hopefully we can take what we did in the first two games into our midweek game with FIU.”

Miami’s game at FIU on Wednesday can be heard on WVUM 90.5 FM, and the first pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.