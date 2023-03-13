Gallery: Miami makes it to semifinal round of the ACC tournament

This past week, the Miami Hurricanes men’s basketball team traveled to Greensboro, North Carolina for the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) tournament. On Thursday, the ‘Canes faced off against Wake Forest University, defeating the Demon Deacons 74–72. The narrow victory led the Hurricanes to the semifinal match where they took on No. 4-seeded Duke University. After losing starting forward Norchad Omier to injury early in the game, the ‘Canes came up short with a final score of 85-78. Here are some of the best photos from the tournament taken by The Miami Hurricane Photo Team.

Quarterfinals versus Wake Forest University – Thursday, March 9.

















Semifinals versus Duke University – Friday, March 10.







































