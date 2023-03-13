Gallery: Miami makes it to semifinal round of the ACC tournament

Alexandra Carnochan
Fourth-year junior guard Isaiah Wong drives to the basket during Miami's win over Wake Forest University on Thursday, March 9 at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. Photo credit: Alexandra Carnochan

This past week, the Miami Hurricanes men’s basketball team traveled to Greensboro, North Carolina for the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) tournament. On Thursday, the ‘Canes faced off against Wake Forest University, defeating the Demon Deacons 74–72. The narrow victory led the Hurricanes to the semifinal match where they took on No. 4-seeded Duke University. After losing starting forward Norchad Omier to injury early in the game, the ‘Canes came up short with a final score of 85-78. Here are some of the best photos from the tournament taken by The Miami Hurricane Photo Team.

Quarterfinals versus Wake Forest University – Thursday, March 9.

Third-year sophomore forward Norchad Omier dunks the ball during Miami's first game of the ACC Tournament on Thursday, March 9 at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. Photo credit: Alexandra Carnochan

Fourth-year junior guard Isaiah Wong dribbles around a defender during Miami's win over Wake Forest University on Friday, March 10 at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. Photo credit: Alexandra Carnochan

Sophomore guard Bensley Joseph dribbles down the court during Miami's semifinal game of the ACC tournament against Duke University on Friday, March 10 at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. Photo credit: Alexandra Carnochan

Semifinals versus Duke University – Friday, March 10.

Head coach Jim Larranaga yells to players on the court during Miami's game versus Duke University on Friday, March 10 at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. Photo credit: Alexandra Carnochan

Third-year sophomore guard Nijel Pack drives to the basket during Miami's game against Duke University on March 10 at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. Photo credit: Alexandra Carnochan

Duke gaurd Jeremy Roach looks on as fifth-year senior guard Jordan Miller prepares to throw a free throw during Miami's loss on March 10 at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. Photo credit: Alexandra Carnochan

Sophomore guard Bensley Joseph hypes up his teammates during the first half of Miami's semifinal game of the ACC tournament against Duke University on Friday, March 10 at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. Photo credit: Alexandra Carnochan

Third-year sophomore guard Nijel Pack completes a layup during Miami's game versus Duke University on Friday, March 10 at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. Photo credit: Alexandra Carnochan

Sebastian the Ibis points to the crowd during Miami's semifinal game against Duke University on Friday, March 10 at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. Photo credit: Alexandra Carnochan

Miami players line up to watch Jeremy Roach of Duke University shoot a technical during the semifinal match of the ACC tournament on Friday, March 10 at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. Photo credit: Alexandra Carnochan

Fourth-year junior forward Anthony Walker loses control of the ball during Miami's loss to Duke University on Friday, March 10 at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. Photo credit: Alexandra Carnochan