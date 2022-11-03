Gallery: Hurricane Golf Invitational

The ‘Canes women’s golf team placed second in their sole home tournament of the 2022 season. The Invitational, returning after a 3 year hiatus, took place on Monday, Oct. 31 and Tuesday, Nov. 1 at the Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables, Fla. Here are the best photos from the action, taken by The Miami Hurricane Photo Team.
