Gallery: Hurricane Golf Invitational

By
Sam Peene
-
Fourth-year junior Morgan Pankow prepares to putt on hole 13 during day one of the Hurricane Invitational on Monday, Oct. 31 at the Biltmore Golf Course . Photo credit: Sam Peene

The ‘Canes women’s golf team placed second in their sole home tournament of the 2022 season. The Invitational, returning after a 3 year hiatus, took place on Monday, Oct. 31 and Tuesday, Nov. 1 at the Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables, Fla. Here are the best photos from the action, taken by The Miami Hurricane Photo Team.

Fourth-year junior Daniella Barrett tees off on hole one at Miami’s Hurricane Invitational at the Biltmore Hotel on Monday, Oct. 31. Photo credit: Sam Peene
Third-year sophomore Sara Byrne prepares to putt as assistant coach Marcelo Huarte offers advice on day one of Miami’s Hurricane Invitational at the Biltmore Hotel on Monday, Oct. 31. Photo credit: Sam Peene
Miami’s Hurricane Invitational was held at the Biltmore Hotel on Monday, Oct. 31 and Tuesday, Nov. 1. 12 teams attended and the tournament with Miami finishing in second place. Photo credit: Sam Peene
Third-year sophomore Nataliya Guseva prepares to tee-off on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at the Biltmore Golf Course. Guseva stayed consistent throughout Miami’s two-day Hurricane Invitational, landing her a second place finish. Photo credit: Sam Peene
Fourth-year junior Morgan Pankow holds the marker while waiting for her opponents to putt during day one of Miami’s Hurricane Invitational at the Biltmore Hotel on Monday, Oct. 31. Photo credit: Sam Peene
Fourth-year junior Morgan Pankow successfully hits out of the sand pit on day one of Miami’s Hurricane Invitational at the Biltmore Hotel on Monday, Oct. 31. Photo credit: Sam Peene
Fourth-year junior Morgan Pankow plays with ball while contemplating her next moves during day 2 of the Hurricane Invitational at the Biltmore Hotel on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Photo credit: Sam Peene
Fourth-year junior Morgan Pankow tees off at hole 14 at the Biltmore Hotel during day one of Miami’s Hurricane Invitational on Monday, Oct. 31. Photo credit: Sam Peene