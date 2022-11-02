Anti-semitic message in support of Ye projected at UF football game

“Kanye was right about the Jews,” the message said.

The message referenced Ye’s antisemetic remarks that were posted on social media in the previous week, causing the artist to lose many brand-partnerships, billions of dollars and the respect of many of his fans.

Authorities are still unsure of who is to blame for sending the message across the screen at the game.

“While Kanye West’s blatant antisemitism didn’t cause the disgusting antisemitic message displayed at the football game, unfortunately he has given permission to the antisemites to once again attack Jews for nothing more than being Jewish,” said Rabbi Lyle Rothman, Chief Experience Officer and Campus Rabbi at UM Hillel.

The University of Florida and the University of Georgia released a joint statement following the incident that condemned the hateful behavior of the individual who projected the message.

“The University of Florida and the University of Georgia together denounce these and all acts of antisemitism and other forms of hatred and intolerance. We are proud to be home to strong and thriving Jewish communities at UGA and UF, and we stand together against hate,” the statement said.

In the days prior to the display at the football stadium, antisemetic behavior was seen across the United States. Banners were hung from overpasses and buildings with statements that coincided with West’s comments.

Around the UM campus, students have been watching the impact of Ye’s behavior on their rival school and the overall community.

“Anyone in their right mind would know not to side with someone who is going through so many mental health problems, like Kayne,” one UM student said, who is part of the Jewish community. “The culprit of the message at the UF game was probably fueled by Kanye’s comments, although there had to have been preliminary antisemetic opinions.”

The student asked to remain anonymous, for privacy reasons, but believes that the people who represent Ye and care about the situation should disassociate from him because of his actions.

“I was offended by the comments Kanye made because I listen to his music and have been a supporter of him for a while. I wish the situation was different,” the student said.

To help support the UM Jewish community and combat antisemitism on campus, UM Hillel is scheduled to host an event called, “Spread Cream Cheese Not Hate” on the Rock on November 1st from 11:30-1:00pm.

The event is an opportunity for students to support the Jewish community by signing a pledge to “speak up against hate.”

“Antisemites will come and go but unless we are prepared to stand up and call it out, the world’s oldest hatred will continue to grow,” Rothman said.