Ventis and ventanitas: Best coffee places in Miami

Coffee is a special drink that provides consumers with energy to not only get through, but thrive throughout their day. According to the HuffPost, French enlightenment philosopher Voltaire reportedly consumed “somewhere between 40 and 50 cups of joe a day.”

Whether this was true or merely an exaggeration, finding good coffee is not difficult in Miami as the drink keeps the city alive and running. Here are six of the best local coffee spots you must try, compiled by A&E staff writer Shelly Gottlieb.

Half Moon

In addition to their popular empanadas, Half Moon serves great coffee. The cappuccino is perfect, as it has the perfect ratio of espresso to milk. Half Moon has three locations on our campus, making it easy for students to stop by before or after class. No matter the location you choose, the service is efficient and the servers are friendly. Through Cash App, Half Moon has a rewards program where “Lunas” can get a free empanada or a free coffee after earning 50 or 40 Lunas, respectively.

Price range: $$

Half Moon is located on the Coral Gables campus and the Miami Herbert Business School, the Jenkins School of Communication and the Dooly Memorial Building.

Zak the Baker

Zak the Baker is known for its pastries, but its coffee is the bakery’s best-kept secret. Whether you like your coffee hot or cold, Zak the Baker will satisfy your inner caffeine connoisseur. For a warm coffee, try the mocha latte. This drink will remind you of hot chocolate, but the espresso will elevate the drink to a more sophisticated palette. If the Miami heat is dissuading you from ordering a warm coffee, the cold brew here will ensure a productive afternoon.

Price range: $$

Zak the Baker is located at 295 NW 26th St, Miami, FL 33127.

Tea & Poets

If you’re looking for a place that is similar to the coffee place from Friend’s, Tea & Poets will amaze you. The iced Nutella macchiato is flavorful, as the hazelnut and chocolate from the Nutella blend well with the espresso. Of course, this is a tea house, and it is crucial to mention a twist to caffeine: the matcha tea latte is a wonderful coffee alternative and the vanilla syrup provides a much-needed sweetness to the matcha.

Price range: $

Tea and Poets is located at 5701 Sunset Dr Unit 126, South Miami, FL 33143.

The Salty Donut

This artisan donut shop is perfect for multiple occasions, including a coffee break. The fresh donuts are enticing, but their coffee will allow you to escape the mundane and give you stamina for your eventual return. The salted caramel latte is a wonderful combination, as the hint of salt balances the sweet caramel. If you cannot make it to their South Miami shop, fear not: they set up a food truck at UM every Friday!

Price range: $

The Salty Donut is located at 6022 S Dixie Hwy, South Miami, FL 33143.

Pasión del Cielo

Located on Giralda avenue, Pasión del Cielo provides Coral Gables with an adventure in caffeine. You can select the coffee blend based on aroma and acidity. The white mocha frappe is delightful and is best with a stronger blend. Whether you’re looking for a quiet study spot or a place to hang out, Pasión del Cielo will be perfect for you. This coffee house is reminiscent of old-school coffee houses with the great selection this restaurant provides its customers.

Price range: $$

Pasion del Cielo is located at 100 Giralda Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33134.

Tinta y Café

Whether you prefer to have a sit-down coffee break or wish to experience the Miami tradition of la ventanita, which means little window in Spanish, Tinta y Café gives customers flexibility. Grabbing a cortadito out of the ventanita may tempt you to order a Spinach croqueta, making your break worthwhile. If you have time to sit down, enjoy a café con leche, you’ll feel replenished in their homey environment.

Price range: $

Tinta y Cafe is located at 1315 Ponce de Leon, Coral Gables, FL 33134.