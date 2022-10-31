‘Canes volleyball sweeps Syracuse on the road

Miami volleyball got back in the win column on Sunday afternoon at the Women’s Building, defeating the Syracuse Orange in straight sets for its seventh Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) victory this season.

Redshirt junior Angela Grieve registered a match-high 19 kills for the ‘Canes, and senior setter Savannah Vach paced Miami with 36 assists.

“I was just moving the ball around to find which shot worked the best,” Grieve said. “Once we figured out what worked, we were able to execute well throughout the match.”

The Hurricanes (14-9, 7-5 ACC) jumped out to a 9-4 lead in the opening set. But the Orange (10-12, 6-6 ACC) fought back, cutting the deficit to one at 20-19. Miami shifted the momentum back in its favor by scoring four consecutive points as it eventually took set one, 25-22.

Both teams went back and forth in a second set that saw 13 ties and six lead changes. Tied at 14, the ‘Canes broke through with a 3-0 run and didn’t look back, cruising to a 25-19 win to go up 2-0.

Miami then took the first six points in set three, later completing the sweep with a 25-17 victory.

The ‘Canes dominant win came after a disappointing 3-1 loss to Boston College on Friday night.

“It was really important to end the weekend with a victory,” Grieve said.

In addition to Grieve’s 19 kills, sophomore outside hitter Peyman Yardimci and middle blocker Abby Casiano had four and five of their own, respectively.

Defensively, libero Yaidaliz Rosario had a team-high 12 digs for the ‘Canes.

Next up, Miami returns home to face Georgia Tech at the Knight Sports Complex on Friday, Nov. 4. The match is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.