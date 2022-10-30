UThrift models sustainable fashion under stage lights

UM students replaced sneakers for high heels and strutted down the UC stage on Wednesday, Oct. 26. The models paired the clothing pieces UThrift offered, added a little bit of sass and showed off their unique outfits.

Along with the fashion show, UThrift held a pop-up shop from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Most of the models for the night were members of the UThrift Eboard, Distraction Magazine and Elevate Runway Fashion, each a partner for the event.

“The fashion show is all about showing people around the school that might walk by and see that you can make a lot of cool outfits,” Caroline Bernet, UThrift sustainability director and junior psychology major, said.

Not only was the show a fun way to promote their fall line, it also served to advertise an alternate way of shopping. According to Bernet, the event aligns with UThrifts main mission of promoting sustainable, slow fashion.

“Thrifting can be trendy,” Sophia Meibohm, UThrift outreach reach director and senior neuroscience and global health major, said. “You can still create really fun outfits and unique outfits through thrifting.”

As models walked down the UC stage, colorful stickers, paints and signs beneath the stage brought the event to life. According to Bernet, the event should bring in business for the club, while accomplishing its mission of encouraging thrifting.

“I hope that it kind of motivates them to come to UThrift or just thrift in general,” Bernet said. “Maybe next time they are in need of some clothes they’ll think, ‘oh, maybe I should check out a thrift store before I go to a regular mall or online shopping.’”

UThrift holds weekly pop-ups on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Students can follow UThrift on Instagram @um_uthrift for updates on pop-up swaps and other events.