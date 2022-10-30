Miami volleyball suffers 3-1 loss to Boston College

The Boston College Eagles put together a gritty, tough-earned victory to quiet a recently resurgent Miami Hurricanes volleyball team on Friday night at the Margot Connell Recreation Center.

Boston College (15-10, 3-8 Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC)) pushed past the Hurricanes (13-9, 6-5 ACC) three sets to one for its third conference win of the year.

To start the contest, Boston College rushed to a 5-1 lead in the opening set. The ‘Canes would go on a brief run to get within one point but from there it was all Eagles, as they would go on an 11-4 run to build a comfortable cushion.

Consistent attacking allowed Boston College to ward off Miami’s attempts to get back in the set as it coasted to a 25-20 win.

In the second set, Miami improved its consistency greatly. They trailed Boston College for most of the set, but they remained within striking distance.

Boston College looked like they had another set in the bag as it claimed a 24-22 lead, bringing up two set points. However, Miami fought off both points with two straight kills, before having a set point of its own which it converted. With four straight high pressure points, the ‘Canes were right back in the match, winning the set 26-24.

To begin the third set, Miami would get in front early for the first time in the match. Unfortunately for the Hurricanes, this success was short lived as Boston College went on a 7-2 run in the middle of the set.

The sudden surge in points left Miami stranded, and Boston College would power its way to a 25-17 third set victory and a commanding 2-1 lead.

Entering a potentially decisive fourth set, the stakes were high, and both teams responded with exceptional play. It initially went back and forth with the two schools trading kills and aces, but the ‘Canes eventually found themselves with a 19-14 lead.

Just as they had done all night, the Eagles would go on yet another run to get within one at 20-19.

The inflection point came at 23-23. With a chance for both teams to steal the set, Boston College would snuff Miami’s hopes of extending the match. Two consecutive kills by Jenna Pollock took the set, 25-23, and the match.

The two teams were neck- in virtually every stat except for aces. Boston College racked up nine to Miami’s one, giving the Eagles fuel for their runs.

‘Canes senior Savannah Vach had another exceptional performance with 41 assists in the losing effort. The Hurricanes will travel further north for another important ACC match against the Syracuse Orange on Sunday, Oct. 30 at 1 p.m.