Gallery: ‘Canes Defeated by Duke

Redshirt freshman wide receiver Sahmir Hagans celebrates a turnover on Saturday, Oct. 22 at Hard Rock Stadium. Photo credit: Alexandra Carnochan
The Miami Hurricanes were plagued by turnovers in their 45-21 loss to Duke University on Saturday, October 22 at Hard Rock Stadium. Here are some of the best photos from the action, taken by The Miami Hurricane Photo Team.
Sophomore wide receiver Colbie Young catches a pass for a touchdown durig Miami's game against Duke on Oct. 22 at Hard Rock Stadium. Photo credit: Alexandra Carnochan
A 'Canes fan wears an impressive costume for the game against Duke University on Saturday, Oct. 22 at Hard Rock Stadium. Photo credit: Sam Peene
Redshirt freshman quarterback Jake Garcia gets tackled by a Duke player during Miami's 45-21 loss on Saturday, Oct. 22 at Hard Rock Stadium. Photo credit: Sam Peene
Third-year sophomore Tyler Van Dyke walks across the field during Miami's 45-21 loss against Duke University on Saturday, Oct. 22 at Hard Rock Stadium. Photo credit: Alexandra Carnochan
Miami strength and conditioning coordinator Aaron Feld stands above Tyler Van Dyke after he went down with a shoulder injury during the second quarter of Miami's game versus Duke University on Saturday, Oct. 22 at Hard Rock Stadium. Photo credit: Sam Peene A Hurricanette dancer stands with her hand over her heart during the National Anthem prior to Miami's game against Duke University on Saturday, Oct. 22 at Hard Rock Stadium. Photo credit: Alexandra Carnochan Third-year redshirt freshman tight end Dominic Mammarelli goes head to head with a Duke player during Miami's game against the Blue Devils on Saturday, Oct. 22 at Hard Rock Stadium. Photo credit: Sam Peene Duke university players celebrate a turnover during Miami's loss on Saturday, Oct. 22 at Hard Rock Stadium. The 'Canes had a total of 8 turnovers in the game. Photo credit: Alexandra Carnochan The Sunsations perform during the second quarter of Miami’s game against Duke on Saturday, Oct. 22 at Hard Rock Stadium. Photo credit: Sam Peene