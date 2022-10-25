‘Canes drop 4-0 decision to No. 2 North Carolina

On Sunday afternoon, the Miami Hurricanes soccer team faced off against No. 2 North Carolina. The match ended in a 4-0 loss for the Hurricanes, their second in the last four games.

After coming off a win against Boston College, the Hurricanes (5-7-3, 2-6-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) struggled mightily against the Tar Heels (14-3, 7-2 ACC). North Carolina has one of the best offenses in the nation and Miami could not contain them.

Redshirt freshman Ally Sentnor started the scoring for the Tar Heels in the 10th minute. The goal was assisted by Talia Dellaperuta. Senior defender Tori Hansen extended their lead to two in the 33rd minute with a penalty kick.

After halftime, junior Avery Patterson put the Tar Heels up by three, and in the 71st minute, midfielder Rachel Jones iced the game by giving North Carolina a 4-0 lead. Isabel Cox and Emily Murphy assisted the third and fourth goals, respectively.

Overall, the ‘Canes could not execute on Sunday. Offensively, Miami only took two shots, one of which was on goal. Forward Chloe O’Neill, who scored versus NC State, had the only shot on goal.

Defensively, Miami allowed 16 shots by UNC, of which a whopping 11 were on goal. Furthermore, Miami committed eight fouls, including two which were booked as yellow cards.

The Hurricanes will look to rebound against No. 8 Virginia in their regular-season finale. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. at Cobb Stadium. Postseason play will begin on Oct. 30.