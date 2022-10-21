‘Canes soccer picks up second ACC win against Boston College, 1-0

In the third to last match of the year, Miami soccer was able to pick up its second Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) win this season at Cobb Stadium on Thursday evening against the Boston College Eagles, 1-0.

“I thought we started strong,” Miami head coach Sarah Barnes said in a Miami Athletics release. “We created a number of opportunities and scored a really good goal. For us, I think it’s just being consistent and holding ourselves to that standard for longer periods of time.”

Led by star goalkeeper Melissa Dagenais, the dominance of the Hurricanes’ (5-6-3, 2-5-1 ACC) defense continued. Dagenais recorded her fifth shutout of the year, and the defense bounced back after giving up three unanswered goals to NC State last Saturday.

Senior María Jakobsdóttir buried her first goal of the season in the sixth minute of the game. She took a pass from forward Emma Pidding and unleashed a booming kick towards the bottom left part of the net with her right foot.





“We executed the throw-in tremendously,” Barnes said. “It’s something that we’ve improved on over time. Emma Pidding got to the end line and got runners in the box. She picked a player out, put in a cross and María had good execution on the finish. I think when you get into those situations, you create a really strong likelihood of scoring a goal. We’ve talked about those kinds of things all year long, so it was good to see the execution.”

In order to have a chance at making the ACC tournament, the Hurricanes must win out.

Miami’s next matchup will be a home battle against the North Carolina Tar Heels on Sunday, Oct. 23 at 1 p.m. before it ends the regular season against Virginia on Thursday, Oct. 27 at Cobb Stadium.