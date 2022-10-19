Plus one scholarship funds reallocated to financial aid

“If you’re given the opportunity to do something different that might seem like it’s uprooting the path you’ve had for so long, just do it,” Wagner said. “You’ve got so much time in your life to make silly choices and try new things. Do it while you’re young, while you have nothing to lose.”

Wagner voiced a bit of sadness as the program comes to its close.

“It’s been so influential in my career at UM and I found it right at the tail end,” Wagner said. ‘It makes me a little sad because I feel like it’s something that everybody could stand to gain from. I stumbled upon it and it’s literally changed my life. It makes me feel very lucky that I get the opportunity and hopefully I can use what I’ve learned from this experience.”

Stokes, who’s been involved with the program for two years, has similarly mixed feelings. Having attended UM as an undergraduate and changed his major three times during that tenure, he said he remembers well the intense stress of completing requirements.

“I was excited to work with the program because I honestly wish it was around when I was a student,” Stokes said. “It’s really an opportunity to just study.”

Stokes said that, while the program has greatly benefited those that it’s supported in the past, the priority is helping a greater number of students with their financial aid packages.

“There’s a sense of reality in that the cost of higher education is rising. At the end of the day, this program has been providing support for maybe six or seven students a year and we could be doing more for more students with some of our financial aid packages,” Stokes said. “We hope to be able to reallocate it back into the financial aid pool, so that students will have more benefits for completing their existing undergraduate degree requirements, rather than taking out an extra semester or year that gets funded as full tuition.”

Ultimately, Stokes said, this decision is about reallocating funds to help the greater university community.

“It’s definitely bittersweet on all of our parts,” Stokes said. “We really just want to be able to help a larger quantity of students with their aid packages, so that’s ultimately where it’s going to go back into.”