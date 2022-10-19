Dean of Miami Herbert Business School John A. Quelch to step down

On Oct. 3, Frenk informed the University community of the end of Dean Quelch’s five-year term as dean of the business school. In his announcement, he honored Quelch’s achievements and endeavors, enumerating examples for his hard work.

“What I value most about Dean Quelch is his involvement and the many initiatives he has taken. He is undoubtedly experienced and l admire the results from his hard work,” sophomore international student majoring in human resource management and entrepreneurship Elisa Della Mea said.

During his time at Miami Herbert, Dean Quelch has renewed the AACSB accreditation, Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business, and secured both, EQUIS, European Quality and Improvement System, and AMBA, Association of MBA´s, ones. Miami Herbert is only the third business school in the United States to receive all three distinctions.

“During his tenure as dean of Miami Herbert and vice provost for executive education, Dean Quelch has left an indelible mark on the school, implementing numerous initiatives to raise its profile and reputation, and overseeing the transformational gift from Patti and Allan Herbert that resulted in the renaming of the school in their honor,” President Frenk said in his email to the university community.

Before becoming dean at Miami Herbert, Quelch has proven his expertise at prestigious institutions around the globe. He served as dean of the London Business School and of the China Europe International Business School, taught at Harvard Business School and at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

Besides the impressive positions he has held in the past, Quelch authored and co-authored 25 books and numerous case studies which have sold over four million copies.

Regarding the successor of Dean Quelch, Frenk said that he will use the coming weeks to consult with faculty and other key stakeholders on plans for a new dean.

Mathilde Tourniaire,a sophomore studying management and legal studies in the business school, discussed her expectations for the new dean.

“I am hoping for a dean that has the students’ best interest in mind and continues Dean Quelch’s efforts of raising the reputation of Miami Herbert,” Tourniaire said.

Dean Quelch will start a sabbatical year in 2023. His plans for after the year remain unknown.