Miami volleyball falls, 3-0, to Pittsburgh

The University of Miami volleyball team fell to conference rival Pittsburgh, 3-0, on Friday night at Fitzgerald Field House.

UM entered the match coming off a dominant 3-0 win against Duke last Sunday but was unable to continue its winning streak against the eighth-ranked Panthers.

The opening set went back and forth, featuring 16 ties and six lead changes. The ‘Canes (10-8, 3-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) held the lead for much of the set and even forced the Panthers to use a timeout at 11-9.

However, with Miami leading 18-17 later in the set, Pittsburgh went on a 5-0 run to take a 22-18 lead. UM would respond by scoring three straight points, but Pittsburgh would take the next three to eventually win set one, 25-22.

The Panthers then took a 2-0 advantage by defeating the Hurricanes, 25-18, in the second set.

In set three, Miami found themselves down 16-10 but came back to tie it at 22 all. The Panthers responded once again, though, by scoring the next three points to win the set, 25-22, and the match, 3-0.

“I am proud of the way we competed and battled tonight,” Miami head coach Jose “Keno” Gandara said in a Miami Athletics release. “We were good in some areas but obviously didn’t do enough to win. Give credit to Pitt, they’re a good team. We’ll learn what we can from tonight and be ready for Virginia on Sunday.”

Outside hitter Angela Grieve registered a match-high 13 kills for Miami, senior setter Savannah Vach recorded a match-high 28 assists and sophomore setter Alanys Viera led the ‘Canes with 12 digs. Middle blockers Abby Casiano and Janice Leao were also key contributors for the Hurricanes as they put up six and eight kills, respectively.

On the Pittsburgh side, graduate student Courtney Buzzerio totaled 12 kills, three blocks and two aces to lead her team to victory. Meanwhile, redshirt junior Valeria Vasquez Gomez tallied 11 kills and 11 digs. Sophomore Rachel Fairbanks led the Panthers with 21 assists.

The ‘Canes look to bounce back against Virginia at Memorial Gymnasium in Charlottesville, Virginia, at 1 p.m. on Sunday.