Gallery: ‘Canes Taken Down by Tar Heels

The Miami Hurricanes fell to the University of North Carolina Tar Heels 24-27 in their Saturday October 8th matchup at Hard Rock Stadium. Here are some photos from the action, taken by The Miami Hurricane Photo Team.
‘Canes fans throw up the U during the first quarter of Miami’s game versus the University of North Carolina at Hard Rock Stadium on Oct. 8, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Players run onto the field to start Miami's game against the University of North Carolina on Saturday, Oct. 8 at Hard Rock Stadium. Photo credit: Alexandra Carnochan
Freshman running back Omarion Hampton stiff arms fourth-year junior linebacker Keontra Smith during the first quarter of Miami’s game versus the University of North Carolina at Hard Rock Stadium on Oct. 8, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
A fan dresses up and prepares to cheer on the canes during Miami's ACC opener against the University of North Carolina on Saturday, Oct. 8 at Hard Rock Stadium. Photo credit: Alexandra Carnochan
Third-year sophomore wide receiver Key’Shawn Smith heads into the end zone for a touchdown during the second quarter of Miami’s game versus the University of North Carolina at Hard Rock Stadium on Oct. 8, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Fans and spirit squads celebrate the Hurricane Club Student-Impact Fund during Miami's game against the University of North Carolina on Saturday, Oct. 8 at Hard Rock Stadium. Photo credit: Alexandra Carnochan
Third-year sophomore quarterback Tyler Van Dyke throws a pass for a touchdown during the second quarter of Miami’s game versus the University of North Carolina at Hard Rock Stadium on Oct. 8, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Third-year sophomore running back Jaylan Knighton scrambles to the ball in an attempt to recover his fumble during the fourth quarter of Miami’s game versus the University of North Carolina at Hard Rock Stadium on Oct. 8, 2022. The Tar Heels recovered the ball. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
A fan pretneds to hand a referee cash during Miami's 27-24 loss to the University of North Carolina on Saturday, Oct. 8 at Hard Rock Stadium. Photo credit: Alexandra Carnochan
Sophomore defensive lineman Leonard Taylor III tackles a University of North Carolina player on Saturday, Oct. 8 at Hard Rock Stadium. Photo credit: Alexandra Carnochan