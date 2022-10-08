Rihanna scheduled to headline Super Bowl 2023 halftime show

It’s been a while since we’ve heard from Rihanna, but could 2023 be her comeback year? Get excited, RiRi fans.

Rihanna is scheduled to headline next year’s Super Bowl halftime show. Apple Music, the halftime show’s sponsor, posted the announcement via Twitter on Sept. 25.

Rihanna’s last album “Anti” came out in 2016, but she hasn’t released any new music since. While she’s been out of the public eye, the superstar welcomed her first child into the world with rapper A$AP Rocky this past May.

Management and finance junior Joshua Roit was surprised, yet excited to hear the new mother would be performing.

“I was shocked that Rihanna was chosen since she recently had a baby, but I’m excited to see which songs she chooses to perform. I think it’ll be a great show,” Roit said.

On the other hand, Swifties were hoping Taylor Swift would take the spot as next year’s halftime show headliner after hearing Apple Music would be the new sponsor.

“I really thought Taylor’s easter eggs hinted that she would be the halftime show performer because she’s done things like this in the past,” said third-year nursing major Brigitte Reid. “Usually her fans catch on pretty quickly, so I was surprised to find out that Rihanna was going to be headlining.”

Sources have reported to TMZ that Swift could not perform at the halftime show because of her long-term partnership with Diet Coke. Considering the Super Bowl Halftime Show has been sponsored by Pepsi for the past decade, it would’ve been awkward, to say the least.

Both Rihanna fans and UM students wonder if Rihanna will release a new album before her performance at the halftime show.

Junior marketing major Allyson Joseph said, “I am super excited that she is performing this year and hopefully that means she will release some new music. Rihanna has always been one of my favorite artists and I always listen to her old music in hopes of something new.”

Third-year nursing major Juliana Colabatistto agreed with Joseph.

“I really thought Rihanna was done releasing music, especially after she had her first kid, but now I think she’ll release a new album right before the Super Bowl. I’m excited for her comeback and can’t wait for the halftime show,” Colabatistto said.

Regardless of whether or not Rihanna releases new music before the Super Bowl, the halftime show is guaranteed to be iconic.

Featured image: SIGMA, CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons