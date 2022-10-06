UHealth Sylvester Cancer Center opens satellite facility in Doral

On Sept. 12, the University of Miami Health System officially opened its new satellite office within the Regus building in Downtown Doral. Despite a construction hiatus during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the satellite is now open to residents of Doral.

The office, which serves as an offshoot of the larger UHealth system that is located throughout Miami-Dade County, offers services from specialists based in the Desai Sethi Urology Institute and the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.

“Our new Doral location provides specialty care services, including hematology oncology, medical oncology, stem cell transplantation and private infusion bays with future services on the horizon,” director of the Doral satellite office Janice Sanchez said. “As we plan and prepare for phase two, we will continue tailoring our program to meet the needs of our community.”

According to UHealth staff, the satellite was established in order to bring better quality medical care to the residents of Doral.

“As the only academic based health care system in the region, UHealth offers world class care and leads in revolutionary research,” executive director of media relations and medical communication at UHealth Joanna Palmer said.

Palmer explained that the facility elevates the quality of medical care that is available to the surrounding area.

“The University of Miami Health system is proud to bring high-quality academic medicine to the rapidly growing City of Doral,” Palmer said.

Dr. Dipen J. Parekh, UHealth’s chief operating officer and founding director of the Desai Sethi Urology Institute, expresses similar sentiments in a Sept. 12 statement to InventUM, the University of Miami’s medical news publication.

“Opening this facility in Doral allows us to deliver more UHealth specialties to our patients in this growing area. We want to make access to academic-based health care easier across South Florida,” Parekh said.

As Parekh indicates, UHealth has plans for further expansion beyond the Doral satellite facility, including a 6-story medical building modeled after the Lennar Medical Center at the University’s Coral Gables campus.

“Opening in late 2024, UHealth at Doral, in the heart of Downtown Doral, will add even more specialties to our patients,” Palmer said.

The facility will include a diverse range of medical services such as ophthalmology, neurology, orthopedics, and primary care.

“UHealth Doral will bring preeminent care to the rapidly growing city of Doral and the surrounding neighborhoods and will serve as a Western hub for our expanding network of ambulatory services,” said University of Miami President, Dr. Julio Frenk, on Sept. 23 at a press conference focusing on UHealth’s plans for expansion.

In addition to the second Doral location, UHealth is also making strides to begin construction of medical buildings in other areas of South Florida.

“On September 9th, UHealth broke ground on another outpatient ambulatory facility in North Miami, the future UHealth SoLé Mia,” Palmer said.

According to a Sept. 9 article published by InventUM, the North Miami location is slated to open in 2025 and will offer North Miami and Aventura residents UHealth services such as the Desai Sethi Urology Institute and the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.

The Sylvester Comprehensive Center is also working towards expansion, with a 12-story cancer research and treatment center located on the Miller School of Medicine campus slated to open in 2024, according to Palmer.

“It is the University and UHealth’s mission to transform lives in our community and around the world by delivering clinical excellence and innovation from South Florida’s only academic health system,” Frenk said.