Rosenstiel School’s name change reflects achievements in earth science

As of June 2022, the Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science (RSMAS) will now be known as the Rosenstiel School of Marine, Atmospheric and Earth Science or the Rosenstiel School. The name change comes after reflecting on the school’s achievements in earth science education and research over the past 10 years.

“The new name is an accurate reflection of the scope and scale of the research and educational opportunities the Rosenstiel School now offers,” Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost Jeffrey Duerk said to News@TheU.

Several faculty members, including Rosenstiel School dean Roni Avissar have welcomed the name change, celebrating the school’s mission in addressing environmental challenges and the ongoing climate crisis.

An article posted to the Rosenstiel School’s website included a statement from Avissar, who emphasized the school’s role in solving these urgent environmental issues and how the name change draws attention to this facet of the institution.

“The environmental challenges faced by our planet, most notably in the burgeoning climate emergency, which affects everything from the atmosphere and oceans to rainforests and wildlife, seem insurmountable,” Avissar said. “But the Rosenstiel School has been at the forefront in helping to solve those problems for many years. And now we have a name that reflects our complete mission.”

When asked about the recent name change, there was a variety of opinions across the student body and those in the Rosenstiel School.

“I think including Earth makes a lot of sense because it was basically always within RSMAS,” junior marine biology and ecology major Molly O’Neil said. “But I don’t know if the large rebranding process was necessary.”

While some believe the name change is unnecessary, others argue that it provides a better representation of what the Rosenstiel School offers.

“Honestly, I think it’s a sound decision to recognize earth sciences as a part of RSMAS and to include it in the title,” junior marine affairs major Kiera Fielding said. “The name change doesn’t personally affect me as a student and the title is better representative of what the Rosenstiel school does in terms of research and studies.”