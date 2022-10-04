Satisfy that sweet tooth: Seven Miami bakeries to try

We all have those moments where we crave something sweet. Luckily, Miami is one of the best cities to find dessert. With so many options available, The Miami Hurricane has compiled a list of bakeries with desserts worth trying.

Fireman Derek’s

If you want the best of an over-the-top, mom-and-pop shop bakery, look no further than Fireman Derek’s. Whether you like classics like the key lime pie or you’re an adventurer who might enjoy the Nutella pie, this bake shop has something for you.

“I love the Nutella stuffed cookie cake because it’s a twist on the classic cookie cake,” sophomore neuroscience major Allie Rodman said. “You’re not expecting the Nutella, so it keeps you coming back for more.”

If you thought this bake shop was exclusive to pies, the sugar cookie with rainbow sprinkles will prove otherwise. This cookie has a sweet, buttery flavor that will please your eyes and satisfy your craving.

Price Range: $$

Fireman Derek’s is located at 3435 Main Hwy, Miami, FL 33133.

Zak the Baker

Although the name of this bakery is quite basic, the menu is anything but. Zak the Baker whips up everything from scratch, ensuring their menu items are as fresh as possible. The pain au chocolat has the best texture — flakey on the outside and soft on the inside. There are many ways to satisfy your sweet craving at this bakery; the dirty chai is crafted with love and will give you that much-needed, extra boost of energy. Additionally, Zak the Baker is Certified Kosher and their bread is pareve, meaning it is prepared without meat or dairy.

Though Zak the Baker is located in Wynwood, you don’t have to drive there to experience what this baker offers. In their baked goods section, Whole Foods sells items straight from Zak the Baker, including their Artisan baguette and addictive chocolate babka. Here’s an idea for this weekend: head to Whole Foods and try the Artisan baguette for breakfast.

Price Range: $$

Zak the Baker is located at 295 NW 26th St, Miami, FL 33127.

Bunnie Cakes

For vegans and those who appreciate gluten-free alternatives, Bunnie Cakes is a good option for you. Everything is either vegan, kosher or gluten-free. When you step into Bunnie Cakes, you will love the decor as much as you’ll love their cupcakes and doughnuts. Their moist cupcakes come with their trademark pink sprinkle on top. The guava cupcakes are not too sweet, allowing the guava’s tangy flavor to pair well with the frosting. Understandably, it is normal to be skeptical of a vegan bakery, but Bunnie Cakes is so good that it’ll become anyone’s new obsession.

Price Range: $$

Bunnie Cakes is located at 8450 NW 53rd St Suite H101, Doral, FL 33166.

Bachour

The brainchild of Chef Antonio Bachour, Bachour offers customers a fresh take on the art of dessert. Their carrot cake petit gateaux is creative, innovative and delicious. Aside from its beauty, this menu item is full of different flavors, setting it apart from traditional carrot cake. The pineapple and coconut in the cake give it a tropical flavor, making it a very Miami carrot cake. Anything you order from Bachour’s menu will provide you with the flavorful journey that the restaurant offers their customers.

Price Range: $$

Bachour is located at 2020 Salzedo St, Miami, FL 33134.

Cafe Croissant

There are many hidden gems dispersed throughout the Magic City and Cafe Croissant is one of them. Cafe Croissant boasts a plethora of desserts that are relatively affordable. The almond croissants have a creamy filling with an almond topping to complement the pastry.

I’ve saved the best for last — Cafe Croissant makes their Nutella crepes on-sight. The crepe itself is thin, making it easier to enjoy the Nutella! The overall aesthetic of Cafe Croissant is so charming that it’s easy to trick yourself into thinking you’re really eating at a Parisian pâtisserie.

Price Range: $$

Cafe Croissant is located at 1684 Coral Way, Miami, FL 33145.

Gilbert’s Bakery

The story of Gilbert’s Bakery is not unusual to Miami. The bakery first opened in Cuba, eventually fleeing from the Castro regime and rebuilding their business in Miami.

Just as the bakery’s history reflects a part of Miami’s history, Gilbert’s menu also reflects the city’s vibrant culture. Gilbert’s guava pie takes this staple ingredient in Cuban desserts and bakes it in a gooey, golden brown pie. This alternative to apple pie (which Gilbert’s also serves), should be a thanksgiving staple in Miami.

Price Range: $$

Gilbert’s Bakery is located at 5777 Bird Rd, Miami, FL 33155.

Versailles

Living up to the name “The World’s Most Famous Cuban Restaurant” is challenging, but Versailles has done it for 50 years. Versailles is best known for its restaurant, but its bakery is just as great. A cut above crème brûlée, the flan de coco couples the custard-like texture of flan with syrup and the coconut elevates this flan to another dimension. If you have already tried flan and are looking for something new, this variation will please the adventurer in you. Also, do not forget to order some cafecito to go with your dessert.

Price Range: $

Versailles is located at 3555 SW 8th St, Miami, FL 33135.