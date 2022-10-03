Miami volleyball falls, 3-1, to NC State

The University of Miami volleyball team fell to NC State, 3-1, on Sunday afternoon at Reynolds Coliseum. Riding a two-game winning streak, the Hurricanes (9-6, 2-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) tried to pick up their third ACC win of the season, but it did not go their way.

The ‘Canes held an 11-7 lead in the first set and had an early advantage in the second. However, the Wolfpack (9-6, 3-1 ACC) came back both times to take the first two sets, 25-20.

Miami would bounce back in the third set, recording nine kills and four aces to take it 25-20.

In the fourth set, the Hurricanes led 21-20, but the Wolfpack battled back once again with a 5-0 run to take the set and the match.

Ava Brizard, Vanja Bukilic and Amanda Rice all recorded 15 kills for NC State while redshirt junior Angela Grieve led Miami with 15 kills of her own.

Senior Abby Casiano stepped up with two solo blocks after only having four through the first 14 matches of the season, and senior Janice Leao notched 12 kills en route to her third match with double-digit kills this season.

The Hurricanes ended their weekend trip to North Carolina with one win and one loss as they picked up their first ACC road win against the North Carolina Tar Heels on Friday night.

Next up, Miami travels to Tallahassee to face in-state rival Florida State on Wednesday at 8 p.m. before returning home to take on Duke this Sunday.