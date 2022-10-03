“Don’t Worry Darling” should definitely worry

When Twitter first caught word that Harry Styles would star in another movie after his notable role in “Dunkirk,” fans immediately went wild imagining the plot and his character; however, no one could have predicted the spin in “Don’t Worry Darling” that marks its desperate venture into the thriller genre.

Aside from a few jarring transitions and cuts, the beginning grabs the audience’s attention: the movie revolves around the romantic relationship between Alice (Florence Pugh) and Jack (Harry Styles), one that will have people swooning and sighing in their seats.

Previous trailers and teasers did not focus on the couple, instead going for shock value like other thriller/horror films — most of the time, it featured a clip of Alice going along her day-to-day life as it gradually became more and more unhinged.

This technique is honestly a double-edged sword; it keeps the audience confused until the very end where everything is revealed, but also runs the potential of leaving some plot holes. It seems as if the movie spends too much time building up the suspense that they must rush to a conclusion to avoid exceeding their allotted runtime.

The film’s soundtrack helps to paint the mood, consisting mostly of songs from the 1950s and sporadic high-and-low-pitched chants/screeches. There were moments of the chants growing louder and louder as Alice slowly reached an important realization leading you to feel like her. It creates a connection, allowing the viewer to reach the same conclusion as the main character on the big screen.

Leaving the movie theater had me gushing at how perfect the acting was – truly a seasoned cast with Pugh, known for playing Lady Macbeth in 2017 and Chris Pine, a veteran actor known for playing the male lead in “The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement”

Yet, a lingering dissatisfaction stuck with me as the film left several questions answered. The film’s final scene did not seem like a proper ending, especially after the character development that Alice had built throughout the last two hours and three minutes.

While “Don’t Worry Darling” is not necessarily bad, it’s not great either. It’s an ideal movie for those who wish to dabble in the thriller genre, especially first-timers. However, for those expecting something comparable to “The Silence of the Lambs,” they should turn their eyes somewhere else.

“Don’t Worry Darling” premiered on Sept. 23 and is currently available in theaters, including AMC Sunset 24.

