Miami volleyball picks up first ACC road win against North Carolina

After a hard-fought win last Sunday against Notre Dame, the University of Miami volleyball team added to its winning streak against North Carolina on Friday evening at Carmichael Arena, downing the Tar Heels 3-1 for its first Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) road win this season.

“I like the way we competed tonight,” Miami head coach Jose “Keno” Gandara said in a Miami Athletics release. “We were focused and composed from start to finish. North Carolina put a lot of pressure on our passers, but we hung in there and Savannah [Vach] was able to run our offense as planned.”

Outside hitter Angela Grieve took control early in the first set, accounting for three of the ‘Canes first four points, all of which were kills. With full momentum, the Hurricanes went up 8-3, causing North Carolina to call a timeout.

Miami easily took set one, 25-14. Offensively, it had an astounding .480 hitting percentage, while holding the Tar Heels to a very low .037.

North Carolina came out on fire in the second set, taking a quick 7-2 lead that led to a Miami timeout.

However, a late 4-0 run by the ‘Canes cut the deficit to just three at 23-20.

But the Tar Heels held on, as they secured the second set, 25-20, with an ace to tie the match at one set each.

The third set was initially back-and-forth, but Grieve’s 13th kill of the game gave Miami a 15-12 lead and momentum going into the back half of the set.

The Canes’ ended up with a 25-20 third set victory, giving them a 2-1 advantage.

Similar to the third set, the fourth was initially close, with seven ties in the first half of the set. Midway through, the Tar Heels held a narrow 15-14 lead.

A 4-0 run by Miami tied the score at 21, as the ‘Canes tried to finish off the match.

With the score at 24-23, Grieve’s 21st kill ended the game and the match.

Miami showcased its many offensive weapons on Friday. Grieve was the standout performer with a remarkable 21 kills, nine digs and four blocks, while sophomore outside hitter Peyman Yardimci had 14 kills of her own.

Savannah Vach also shined with another double-double consisting of 49 assists and 11 digs.

“I think tonight we kept our composure in high-stress situations and played well as a team,” Grieve said. “Things are starting to come together and I’m proud of this big road win.”

The ‘Canes were dominant all-around, recording more kills, blocks, and assists than the Tar Heels.

Miami looks to continue its winning ways against NC State on Sunday at 2 p.m. in Raleigh, N.C.