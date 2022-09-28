Hurricanes soccer falls short against Syracuse to wrap up first ACC road trip

Miami soccer (3-4-2, 0-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) dropped its third straight conference matchup on Sunday, falling to the Syracuse Orange 3-1.

The Hurricanes had the worst offense in the ACC heading into Sunday’s matchup. Through eight games, the ‘Canes had only averaged less than a goal of offense per match.

Against Syracuse, UM got off to a rough start as the Orange scored first. Assisted by forward Erin Flurey, graduate student Chelsea Domond notched her fifth goal of the season in the 23rd minute of the game. The aggressive forward is fourth in the ACC with 19 shots on goal.

At halftime, the Orange led the Hurricanes, 1-0.

After the half, in the 72nd minute, Emma Tucker put her first goal of the season into the net, passing it by starting goaltender Shea Vanderbosch of the Syracuse Orange.

A freshman and New York native, Vanderbosch has four shutouts on the season and has yet to allow more than one goal in a game through 10 starts.

As time ticked off the clock in the second half, two quick goals would bury the Hurricanes and give Vanderbosch and the ‘Cuse defense all the insurance points needed to down Miami.

With under 10 minutes to go, sophomore Ashley Rauch put her second goal of the season past Miami goalkeeper Melissa Dagenais. Then, less than seven minutes later, the Orange scored again. Tennessee native Paola Ellies made her first goal of the day near the 90-minute mark, putting the nail in the Hurricanes’ coffin.

Both goals were assisted by Domond.

Though the Orange committed 10 more fouls than Miami did, they overcame the deficit with 14 shots compared to UM’s 10.

Dagenais finished with seven saves and a 70% save percentage as she allowed three goals.

The win was given to Vanderbosch (7-2), who gave up just one goal on five attempts. Dagenais earned a loss (3-4-2).

With her fourth loss, Dagenais has now allowed three goals in two straight matches after not having done so since the 2021 season.

The ‘Canes will return to the pitch at Cobb Stadium in Coral Gables for a Saturday night match against Florida State on Oct. 1. The game is set to begin at 5:00 p.m.