Ep 2; Hurricane Ian, Hispanic/Latin Heritage Month and Transgender Medicare Coverage in Florida

EPISODE DETAILS
On this episode of ‘Catch Up Canes (Wednesday, Sept. 28), The Miami Hurricanes’ podcast, we cover how the University of Miami is responding to Hurricane Ian, ‘Canes football and its current 2-2 status, Hispanic/Latin Heritage month celebrations on-campus, one student’s opinion on transgender Medicare coverage in Florida and more.
SHOW NOTES
- Hurricane Ian storm advisory from UM
- UM’s hurricane preparedness website
- National Gandhi Day of Service event page
- Hispanic/Latin Heritage Month calendar
- Kris Berg’s piece on transgender Medicare coverage in Florida.