Ep 2; Hurricane Ian, Hispanic/Latin Heritage Month and Transgender Medicare Coverage in Florida

Caroline Val
On this episode of ‘Catch Up Canes (Wednesday, Sept. 28), The Miami Hurricanes’ podcast, we cover how the University of Miami is responding to Hurricane Ian, ‘Canes football and its current 2-2 status, Hispanic/Latin Heritage month celebrations on-campus, one student’s opinion on transgender Medicare coverage in Florida and more.

