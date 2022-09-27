Gallery: Miami falls to Middle Tennessee

‘Canes football was upset by Middle Tennessee State on Saturday, falling 45-31 at Hard Rock Stadium. Here are some of the best photos from the action, taken by The Miami Hurricane Photo Team.
Blue Raiders redshirt senior running back Darius Bracy rushes for a first down during the first quarter of Miami’s game versus Middle Tennessee State at Hard Rock Stadium on Sept. 24, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Sophomore wide receiver Brashard Smith evades a defender during the first quarter of Miami’s game versus Middle Tennessee State at Hard Rock Stadium on Sept. 24, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Students pose with Sebastian during Miami's game against Middle Tennessee State University on Sept. 24, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium. Photo credit: Alexandra Carnochan
Canes fans make their disapproval heard during the first quarter of Miami’s game versus Middle Tennessee State at Hard Rock Stadium on Sept. 24, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Blue Raider redshirt senior quarterback Chase Cunningham extends into the end zone to score a rushing touchdown during the second quarter of Miami’s game versus Middle Tennessee State at Hard Rock Stadium on Sept. 24, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Redshirt freshman quarterback Jake Garcia fills in for Tyler Van Dyke during Miami's game against MTSU on Sept. 24, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium. Photo credit: Alexandra Carnochan
Freshman tight end Jaleel Skinner tiptoes down the sidelines into the end zone during the fourth quarter of Miami’s game versus Middle Tennessee State at Hard Rock Stadium on Sept. 24, 2022. Officials ruled him out of bounds inside the two yard line. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Middle Tennessee State attempts to score a touchdown but is shut down by Miami on Sept. 24, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium. Photo credit: Alexandra Carnochan
Middle Tennessee players mock Miami students during their win over Miami on Sept. 24, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium. Photo credit: Alexandra Carnochan