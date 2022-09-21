Gallery: ‘Canes volleyball falls short against Gamecocks

‘Canes volleyball hosted the University of South Carolina Gamecocks on Friday for their home opener in the Knight Sports Complex. Miami ultimately lost the match 2-3, but not before fighting their way back from a 0-2 deficit. Here are some of the best moments from the match.
‘Canes players huddle before their match versus the University of South Carolina in the Knight Sports Complex on Sept. 16, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Sophomore outside hitter Peyman Yardimci tips the ball during the first set of Miami’s match versus the University of South Carolina in the Knight Sports Complex on Sept. 16, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Freshman liber Naylani Feliciano bumps the ball during the first set of Miami’s match versus the University of South Carolina in the Knight Sports Complex on Sept. 16, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Redshirt junior outside hitter Angela Grieve dives for the ball during the first set of Miami’s match versus the University of South Carolina in the Knight Sports Complex on Sept. 16, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Freshman outside hitter Flormarie Heredia Colon bumps the ball during the first set of Miami’s match versus the University of South Carolina in the Knight Sports Complex on Sept. 16, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Freshman libero Milana Moisio bumps the ball during the first set of Miami’s match versus the University of South Carolina in the Knight Sports Complex on Sept. 16, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Senior setter Savannah Vach sets the ball to sophomore outside hitter Nyah Anderson during the second set of Miami’s match versus the University of South Carolina in the Knight Sports Complex on Sept. 16, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Sophomore defensive specialist Yaidaliz Rosado bumps the ball during the second set of Miami’s match versus the University of South Carolina in the Knight Sports Complex on Sept. 16, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Head coach Jose “Keno” Gandara speaks to his team during a timeout in the fifth set of Miami’s match versus the University of South Carolina in the Knight Sports Complex on Sept. 16, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Lennon