Better than bagels: Six Miami breakfast spots you need to try

People often say “breakfast is the most important meal of the day,” but it’s hard to truly value breakfast. Many students rush off to class after subsisting on a light nosh, quickly consuming a granola bar or yogurt. However, breakfast is a pivotal meal — proven to bring many health benefits — and we owe it to ourselves to start the day on a positive note.

Check out these seven Miami breakfast spots compiled by A&E staff writer Shelly Gottlieb.

Greenstreet Cafe



Coconut Grove’s Greenstreet Cafe is usually crowded and for good reason. For over 30 years, Greenstreet has served Miami one of the best breakfast menus in the city in addition to their lunch and dinner. While you may think of French toast as a basic breakfast dish, Greenstreet’s is a cut above as the spices and thick-cut bread make for a more substantial breakfast.

Understandably, not everyone likes to have a sweet breakfast, which is why Greenstreet also serves amazing omelets. The goat cheese and tomato omelet is rich and will hold you over for hours; enough to enjoy the Grove’s Gallery Walk.

Greenstreet Cafe is located at 3468 Main Hwy, Miami, FL 33133

Price Range: $$

Cécile Bakery + Cafe

If you would like to treat yourself to a French breakfast before class, go to Cécile Bakery + Cafe located on Sunset Drive. Cecile Bakery + Cafe makes customers feel like they are vacationing in France, as their food is made from scratch. Their croissants are flakey and their Butterly flavor will melt your heart. Pair the cappuccino with a ham and swiss croissant and you will leave feeling energized enough to seize the day!

Cécile Bakery + Cafe is located at 5744 Sunset Dr, South Miami, FL 33143

Price Range: $$

Atelier Monnier

Though Atelier Monnier is smaller in size, the Pinecrest boutique opens at 7:30 a.m. and offers some of the best options in town. Remember that episode in Gilmore Girls when Lorelai pointed out the quiche to her mother Emily, who asked, “that blobby, white thing is supposedly quiche lorraine?” Well, Atelier Monnier’s Quiche Lorraine would have Emily Gilmore say, “now that’s a quiche!”

The menu is not exclusive to quiche as everything is wholesome and beautifully served. If you cannot make it to this eatery for breakfast, their lunch menu also boasts sandwiches that taste like you flew to France, stopped by a delicatessen and picked one up.

Atelier Monnier is located at 9563 S Dixie Hwy, Pinecrest, FL 33156

Price Range: $$

Madruga Bakery

For students who do not have a car on campus, Madruga Bakery is ideal since you can bike or walk there. The guava and cheese danish has depth, as the tangy guava pairs well with the cheese and the texture of the danish ties the pastry together. The orange almond bread is vegan, making Madruga Bakery the perfect place for those who keep a vegan diet.

Madruga Bakery’s savory options will also satisfy, especially the smoked salmon sandwich, which is only available at 9 a.m. This menu option is worth the wait, a convenient choice for those whose classes begin later in the day.

Madruga Bakery is located at 1430 S Dixie Hwy Suite 117, Coral Gables, FL 33146

Price Range: $$

Little Hen

Little Hen is great for a weekend brunch. The English decor will make you feel as if you are living in a different time, and the food is a culinary adventure. Their rose petal pancakes are always in high demand and once you order them, you’ll see why. The syrup for these pink pancakes is rosewater-infused, ensuring that everything in your day will end up rosy.

For those into high tea, Little Hen is the place for you! The restaurant carries delicious food like blueberry scones — which come with jam and clotted cream — salmon and cucumber finger sandwiches and macarons. I’ve saved the best for last: the Little Hen house tea is full of sweet notes.

Little Hen is located at 3451 NE 1st Ave Suite 100/102, Miami, FL 33137

Price Range: $$$

Majestic Portuguese Bakehouse

Located on Coral Way, Majestic Portuguese Bakehouse schools its customers on Portuguese delicacies. The coxinha de frango (portuguese for chicken drumstick) is small, yet packed with flavor. Although this menu item tastes like a croqueta, it consists of different seasonings.

The orange juice at Majestic Portuguese Bakehouse is freshly squeezed, which is always a plus! Through the window, you can see the bakers craft their magical baked goods — the true meaning of abracadabra, which in Hebrew means, “I will create as I speak.”

Majestic Portuguese Bakehouse is located at 3340 Coral Way, Miami, FL 33145

Price Range: $

Denny’s

For those who often stay up late, Denny’s is a prime dining option. Its flexible hours allow students to have breakfast food whenever they would like. This is also ideal for students who do not have a car on campus with a Denny’s right across the street from campus.

Denny’s provides customers with the quintessential American dining experience. The level of chocolate and bananas in the Choconana pancakes is nostalgic, taking you back in time to your childhood. You’ll want to watch a throwback show like “The Suite Life of Zack and Cody” after eating these pancakes.

Denny’s is located at 1150 S Dixie Hwy, Coral Gables, FL 33146

Price Range: $