Ranking Trader Joe’s 2022 pumpkin spice collection

Pumpkin spice season is here and Trader Joe’s has stocked their shelves with fall serotonin since the first week of September. Though Miami’s humidity is here to stay, these seasonal treats can transport fall-lovers to places with colorful leaves and crisp autumn air.

Below are The Miami Hurricane’s ranking of five of Trader Joe’s fall treats, compiled by contributing writer Morgan Fry.

1. Hold the Cone! Pumpkin and Ginger Ice Cream Cones ($3.79)

These pumpkin and ginger ice cream cones are next level. They have the same design as the classic vanilla ice cream with chocolate coating mini cones, but with a delicious fall twist.

The sweet vanilla white chocolate coating pairs perfectly with the deep spiced ginger and pumpkin ice cream. It’s the perfect ratio of crunch, from the cone and chocolate to the creaminess from the ice cream. If you’re a pumpkin pie fan, you’ll love the flavoring of this dessert.

Rating: 5/5

2. Spiced Apple Cider ($3.69)

Nothing can beat a cup of spiced apple cider. If you grew up somewhere with the full range of seasons, one sip of this heated drink will transport you back to pumpkin patches, apple orchards and chilly Halloween nights.

The fall spices are just right with a hint of cinnamon that isn’t too overpowering. If you’re fighting a cold or just want a cup of comfort, this drink is the way to go.

Rating: 4.5/5

3. Pumpkin and Cranberry Crackers ($3.99)

If you love a good charcuterie board, you need to add these to your spread. These crisp crackers are packed with savory blasts of nutmeg and thyme. Try pairing them with goat or cream cheese, or enjoy them on their own.

These versatile crackers are the perfect item for a Friendsgiving or a tasty dorm room snack. The possible combinations you can create with these crackers are endless.

Rating: 4/5

4. Pumpkin Cereal Bars ($1.99)

Avid Trader Joe’s buyers will know the classic Trader Joe’s cereal bars. While the pumpkin might not have the classic strawberry, blueberry and apple flavor’s beat, these are a nice change for the season.

The soft-baked bars have a pumpkin paste filling and are a nice on-the-go snack to store in a dorm room or apartment. They are sure to be a delicious pick-me-up on a hectic day of classes.

Rating: 3/5

5. Pumpkin Tortilla Chips ($2.29)

While these sound weird, they are surprisingly a delightful chip. These lightly salted tortillas with hints of cinnamon and pumpkin make for a pleasant sweet and salty combo. Eat them on their own or pair with a sweet salsa or pumpkin hummus.

These are worth the try for a unique fall item that isn’t too expensive. However, don’t expect the pumpkin seed laced chip to replace a classic Mexican tortilla chip.

Rating: 2.5/5