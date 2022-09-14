Ep 1; The Queen, Cristobal, and NBC New York Reporter Jen Maxfield

On our very first episode of Catch Up ‘Canes, we discuss everything from Queen Elizabeth II’s recent passing and one student’s connection to her; Cristobal and the ‘Canes football team’s success so far in the season; what it means to “quietly quit” in the workplace; an overview of this year’s Miami Spice; and a special interview with NBC News New York reporter and Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism professor Jen Maxfield.

SHOW NOTES On our very first episode of Catch Up ‘Canes, we discuss everything from Queen Elizabeth II’s recent passing and one student’s connection to her; Cristobal and the ‘Canes football team’s success so far in the season; what it means to “quietly quit” in the workplace; an overview of this year’s Miami Spice; and a special interview with NBC News New York reporter and Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism professor Jen Maxfield. Dame Barbara Mills (Izzy Sowell’s grandmother), former Director of Public Prosecutions for England and Wales between 1992-1998

Original Mario Cristobal article by Chris Damond

Mario Cristobal speaking to ESPN on Miami Hurricanes’ return to greatness

Original Miami Spice article by Morgan Fry

Jen Maxfield website and link to buy her book, More After the Break