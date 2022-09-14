Ep 1; The Queen, Cristobal, and NBC New York Reporter Jen Maxfield

By
Caroline Val
-

On our very first episode of Catch Up ‘Canes, we discuss everything from Queen Elizabeth II’s recent passing and one student’s connection to her; Cristobal and the ‘Canes football team’s success so far in the season; what it means to “quietly quit” in the workplace; an overview of this year’s Miami Spice; and a special interview with NBC News New York reporter and Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism professor Jen Maxfield.

SHOW NOTES

