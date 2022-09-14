ACC announces 2022-23 women’s basketball schedule

The Atlantic Coast Conference released its 2022-23 women’s basketball league schedule on Wednesday morning. The Hurricanes will play 18 conference games, which include matchups against seven National Collegiate Athletic Association Tournament teams from last season.

“We are extremely excited about this year’s ACC schedule, which features eight postseason teams, numerous top-25 opponents and several marquee home games,” Miami head coach Katie Meier said in a Miami Athletics release. “Our student-athletes come to Miami to play big-time games and the conference schedule provides them with that opportunity. The ACC consistently leads all conferences for most teams selected to the NCAA Tournament, cementing itself as an elite women’s basketball conference and we are fortunate to be part of it.”

The ‘Canes begin ACC play on Dec. 21 in Tallahassee as they take on the Florida State Seminoles. Miami then hosts Notre Dame on Dec. 29 in its first of nine home games against ACC teams.

The Hurricanes also have nine conference road games and will play two consecutive away matches twice this season. The first multi-game road trip is against Wake Forest on Jan. 29 and Clemson on Feb. 2. The second will occur in late February as Miami visits Syracuse on Feb. 19 and Louisville on Feb. 23.

Miami went 10-8 in ACC play last year, the eighth-best record out of 15 ACC teams. The Hurricanes caught fire in the ACC Tournament, though, making it to the title game for the first time in program history, which helped them land a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

With the additions of Fresno State transfers and TikTok sensations Hanna and Haley Cavinder, Miami is poised to build on last season’s success.

Full Schedule:

Dec. 21: at Florida State

Dec. 29: Notre Dame

Jan. 1: at Pitt

Jan. 5: North Carolina

Jan. 8: Virginia Tech

Jan. 12: at Georgia Tech

Jan. 15: Wake Forest

Jan. 19: at NC State

Jan. 26: Boston College

Jan. 29: at Wake Forest

Feb. 2: at Clemson

Feb. 5: Georgia Tech

Feb. 9: Florida State

Feb. 12: at Duke

Feb. 16: Clemson

Feb. 19: at Syracuse

Feb. 23: at Louisville

Feb. 25: Virginia