ACC announces 2022-23 men’s basketball schedule

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced its 2022-23 men’s basketball league schedule on Tuesday afternoon. The Hurricanes’ conference slate consists of 20 games from Dec. 4 to March 4.

“Each and every year, the Atlantic Coast Conference features some of the best teams and finest players in the nation. This season will be no different,” Miami head coach Jim Larrañaga said in a Miami Athletics release. “Everyone in our program enjoys the challenges this conference presents on a nightly basis and we will be ready for that once league play begins. In addition, we’re thrilled to have so many quality opponents coming to Coral Gables and cannot wait to see the Watsco Center rocking with excitement.”

Marquee matchups include home games against 2019 national champion Virginia on Dec. 20, 2022 ACC tournament winner Virginia Tech on Feb. 1 and rival Florida State on Feb. 25.

The Hurricanes will play three Big Monday games versus Syracuse at home and Duke and North Carolina on the road.

Miami looks to repeat a strong season in the ACC, where they went 14-6 in conference play last year, earning them the fourth seed in the ACC tournament. The ‘Canes made it to the semifinals before losing to top-seeded Duke by four points, whom they had upset on the road in the regular season.

Additionally, Miami made history last season when they reached the Elite Eight in the National Collegiate Athletic Association tournament for the first time in program history. The Hurricanes defeated the University of Southern California, second-seeded Auburn and Iowa State before falling to eventual national champion Kansas.

“We had so much support throughout the season and especially in the NCAA Tournament,” Larrañaga said after losing to Kansas in the Elite Eight. “We’ve been to the Sweet 16 three times now and to the Elite Eight once in this decade. And we think we’re heading in the right direction. And we think we’ll have the tremendous support of our administration and our community.”

Miami worked this offseason to improve its team even further. Coveted third-year sophomore transfers Nijel Pack and Norchad Omier join the experienced core of fourth-year junior guard Isaiah Wong, fifth-year senior guard Jordan Miller and sophomore guard Bensley Joseph to push for ACC and national success.

Miami kicks off its 2022 campaign versus Lafayette at the Watsco Center on Nov. 7.

FULL 2022-23 ACC SCHEDULE

Dec. 4: at Louisville

Dec. 10: NC State

Dec. 20: Virginia

Dec. 30 or 31: at Notre Dame

Jan. 4: at Georgia Tech

Jan. 11: Boston College

Jan. 14: at NC State

Jan. 16: Syracuse

Jan. 21: at Duke

Jan. 24: at Florida State

Jan. 28: at Pittsburgh

Feb. 1: Virginia Tech

Feb. 4: at Clemson

Feb. 6: Duke

Feb. 11: Louisville

Feb. 13: at North Carolina

Feb. 18: Wake Forest

Feb. 21: at Virginia Tech

Feb. 25: Florida State

March 4: Pittsburgh