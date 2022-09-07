Now playing: Cosford Cinema CAC showings of Fall 2022

The Cinematic Arts Commission (CAC), a Hurricane Productions committee, hosts free movies every Wednesday and Saturday at 9 p.m. at the Cosford Cinema. Located on the second floor of Dooley Memorial, Cosford gives students an authentic movie theater experience right here on campus. Check out the full list of films showing this semester here:

Sept. 7 & 10

Elvis

Starring Austin Butler as the titular character, director Baz Luhrmann explores the life and music of rock ‘n’ roll legend Elvis Presley. Told from the perspective of his manager, Colonel Tom Parker, the film charts 20 years of the singer’s rise to stardom and his complicated relationships with those around him, including his wife, Priscilla.

Sept. 14 & 17

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Michelle Yeoh plays Evelyn Wang, a Chinese immigrant who owns a laundromat with her husband Waymond. When their business gets audited, reality unravels as Evelyn is swept into an interdimensional adventure, one where she alone can save the multiverse from a dark force that threatens the fate of the world.

Sept. 21 & 24

Men

This R-rated horror film stars Jessie Buckley as a woman seeking solace in the English countryside after her ex-husband’s death. However, a sinister being from the surrounding landscape turns her peaceful retreat into a full-on nightmare as the village men (all played by Rory Kinnear) torment her in various ways.

Sept. 28 & Oct. 1

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

In this Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) sequel, Dr. Strange, played by Benedict Cumberbatch, teams up with America Chavez, a teenage girl who can travel across multiverses. Together, the pair face multiple threats — including familiar faces from the MCU and alternate versions of Strange — in an attempt to save the multiverse from mass destruction.

Oct. 5 & 8

Lightyear

Space Ranger Buzz Lightyear, voiced by actor Chris Evans, embarks on an intergalactic adventure to find his way back home in this “Toy Story” spin-off. Accompanied by recruits Izzy, Mo, Darby and his robot cat Sox, the crew work together to complete the mission. Their plans, however, get delayed along the way by the evil Zurg and his army of robots.

Oct. 12 & 15

Jurassic World: Dominion

Four years after the volcanic destruction of Isla Nublar — the Costa Rican site of the original Jurassic Park — dinosaurs and humans now live alongside each other. While the world figures out how these two species can coexist, dinosaur protectors Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) embark on a rescue mission to save their daughter. It’s a movie full of subplots and conspiracy theories, rounded out by an ensemble cast.

Oct. 19 & 22

Top Gun: Maverick

Following the 1986 film, this “Top Gun” sequel stars Tom Cruise as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, one of the U.S. Navy’s top aviators. Thirty years after his Navy service, Maverick is now a test pilot for the TOPGUN program, training a new cohort of young pilots. Along the way, he encounters difficult memories from his past, including the son of his deceased best friend, Nick “Goose” Bradshaw.

Oct. 26 & 29

Nope

This sci-fi horror film, written and directed by Jordan Peele, stars Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer as two siblings running a horse ranch in California. When an unidentified flying object starts appearing in the sky, the two attempt to capture video evidence, while a theme-park owner tries to profit from the unexplained phenomenon.

Nov. 9 & 12

Bullet Train

Brad Pitt stars as Ladybug, an unlucky assassin determined to turn his luck around with his latest task. On this high-speed passenger train are four other assassins all looking to complete separate missions, but they have more in common than meets the eye. The film also features a strong ensemble cast including Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Sandra Bullock and Bad Bunny in supporting roles.

Nov. 16 & 19

Where the Crawdads Sing

Based on the bestselling titular novel, this mystery thriller stars Daisy Edgar-Jones as Kya, a girl abandoned in childhood who raises herself in the marshlands of North Carolina. After a man she was once involved with is found dead, Kya — known to the townspeople as “The Marsh Girl” — becomes the prime murder suspect.

Nov. 30 & Dec. 3

Thor: Love & Thunder

In his fourth solo MCU movie, Thor (played by Chris Hemsworth) ventures out on his most unlikely journey yet: a quest for peace. His short-lived retirement gets interrupted after he’s called into action to fight Gorr the God Butcher, a galactic assassin who seeks the gods’ extinction. Enlisting the help of Asgardian King Valkyrie, Kronan warrior Korg and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, the group set out to thwart the God Butcher’s vengeance.

