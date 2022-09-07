Miami Spice returns for its 21st year

Miami’s vibrant food scene is no secret. People travel to the city just to get a taste of the world-renowned restaurants in South Beach, Brickell, Coconut Grove, Little Havana, Key Biscayne and so much more.

It’s also no surprise that quality cuisine comes at a daunting price, especially for college students on a budget. Currently in its 21st year, Miami Spice continues to offer opportunities for foodies to try some of the city’s best restaurants at more affordable prices.

Now through Sept. 30, food lovers can sample some of Miami’s finest establishments to enjoy three-course prix fixe menus at just $28 for brunch/lunch and $45 or $60 for dinner. While the dinner price slightly increased from last year’s $42 dinner menu, this is the first year that two dinner prices are being offered.

With over 200 participating eateries, attendees can enjoy 30% to 40% off of regularly priced meals at featured restaurants. Interested individuals should note that Miami Spice menus are not available at all locations on Fridays and Saturdays.

“I think [Miami Spice] gives students the opportunity to talk and understand a little bit more about our culture and the culinary skills that people do have,” sophomore Miami local Bruno Parpinelli said.

Even UM faculty take advantage of all of the Miami Spice menus. Karoline Mortensen, the Associate Dean of Business Programs and professor of health management and policy, has already eaten at four Miami Spice restaurants this season.

“I’ve gotten to try things that I never would have tried before because of the Spice menu,” Mortensen said.

For example, Mortensen ordered a sofflé and caesar salad at Two Chefs Restaurant in Miami, both items that she would never splurge on with the regular menu.

“I think what’s nice for students is that you’re all paying the same price,” Mortensen said. “The worst is when people start ordering expensive stuff and then want to split the bill. I think [Miami Spice] evens out the experience for everyone.”

Below are The Miami Hurricane’s top picks for Miami Spice 2022:

Fiola

Located right on our home turf of Coral Gables, students won’t have to break the Uber budget to make it to Fiola. Whether it’s a weekend brunch or special dinner, this fine dining experience will satisfy your Italian-loving taste buds.

“The burrata there was really good,” Mortensen said. “I could have eaten a few more of those just for my meal.”

Ricotta bruschetta for brunch? Sign us up. And you certainly can expect mouth-watering rigatoni and pesto dishes at dinner. No matter the time of day, be sure to finish the meal off with their coffee mousse.

Fiola is located at 1500 San Ignacio Ave., Coral Gables.

Hutong

Hutong is much more than your average orange chicken and egg roll. Customers can enjoy their famous spiced peking duck salad or the tiger chile spiced beef tenderloin.

The vegetarian fried noodles and mapo tofu are also flavorful options for vegetarians.

The ginger chocolate mousse is a must-try exotic dessert served with white and black sesame ice cream.

All in all, the contemporary decor and high ceilings are sure to pair nicely with flavors from a Hong Kong-inspired menu. And be prepared to catch a DJ playing some hot music tunes Thursday night through Sunday brunch.

Hutong is located at 600 Brickell Ave., Miami.

Swan & Bar Bevy

Swan & Bar Bevy lies in the heart of Miami’s Design District and offers lovely indoor and outdoor dining atmospheres. The pops of pink decor are sure to make for a pleasant brunch filled with bourbon cinnamon rolls, ham and truffle omelets and mango pavlova.

For dinner, spring for the octopus carpaccio, spicy salami pizza and hot fudge profiterole. With fresh, seasonal ingredients, there’s almost nothing you can go wrong with ordering.

Bring your cameras, because Swan is sure to be an Instagram-worthy experience. After all, founders David Grutman and Pharell Williams were sure to create an inviting dynamic that’s even more enjoyable when the price is right.

Swan & Bar Bevy is located at 90 NE 39th St., Miami.