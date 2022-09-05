6 books to read on National Read a Book Day

As book recommendations have climbed up the hierarchy of trending topics on TikTok, a generation that is largely lost to technology is rediscovering the power and pleasure that comes with reading.

In honor of National Read a Book Day, The Miami Hurricane brings you six ‘must-reads’ for you to pick off the shelf the next time you find yourself in a bookstore.

“Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller

The 2011 novel by Madeline Miller tells the classic story of Homer’s “Iliad” from the perspective of Patroclus. Achilles, the strong, attractive son of King Peleus, is everything Patroclus is not. Miller’s uniquely original retelling of the Trojan War leaves readers in awe of dazzling battles, glorious kings and a heart-wrenching romance that transcends time itself.

“Atomic Habits” by James Clear

Written by James Clear — one of today’s leading experts in habit formation — this #1 New York Times bestseller offers a simple guide to recognizing your own behavioral habits and making small changes to improve your mindset and produce positive results. This how-to book is highly recommended by multiple students, including third-year finance and business law major Kyle Sullivan for its simple structure and emphasis on self-reflection.

“It helped me understand how to break long-term habits and allowed me to get a better mindset on goal setting,” Sullivan said.

“Amy and Roger’s Epic Detour” by Morgan Matson

Inspired by Morgan Matson’s own cross-country road trips, this 2010 romance novel follows the heart-wrenching twists and turns of the recently graduated Amy Curry. As she drives from California to Connecticut, she is joined by Roger, an old family friend, who helps her learn that in order to find her way back home she has to get a little lost first. A necessity for any successful road trip, this novel comes with a playlist for each chapter. Get ready to immerse yourself in themes of loss and love while surrounded by the beautiful landscapes and nostalgia of a cross-country road trip.

“Here Lies Daniel Tate” by Cristin Terrill

For true crime lovers, “Here Lies Daniel Tate” by Cristin Terrill tells the story of a street-smart runaway who finds himself knee-deep in the con of a lifetime. Tate disappeared at 10 years old and vanished with no trace… until he unexpectedly reappears six years later. Overjoyed, his family eagerly welcomes their miracle child back into the family. Except it’s not Tate — it’s a petty con artist who quickly realizes he’s snuck himself into the wrong family and he’s not the only one with something to hide.

“The Picture of Dorian Gray” by Oscar Wilde

Oscar Wilde’s philosophical masterpiece tells the story of a young man who sells his soul for eternal youth and beauty. With elements of gothic horror and french fiction, Wilde’s unique novel shapes a devastating portrait of the effects of evil. As Dorian Gray embraces a life of debauchery, his earthly beauty is preserved. However, his portrait, well-hidden from the outside world, crumbles into a vulgar documentation of the evils inside him. Controversial for its time, Wilde’s only novel remains a classic of gothic literature.

“It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover

Colleen Hoover, the queen of #BookTok, has taken the world of romance novels by storm. Undeniably her most popular novel, “It Ends with Us” comes highly recommended by romance enthusiasts across campus.

“This book teaches you a lot and allows you to look at life from a different perspective,” fourth-year child psychology major Hannah Katz said.

The story follows the life of Lily Bloom, a recent graduate ready to start her life after college. Lily meets and falls for the seemingly perfect Dr. Ryle Kincaid, but as she begins to sort out her feelings for him, her first love reappears, challenging her current relationship. Themes of jealousy, perspective and the triggering cycle of abuse explore the answer to portraying what love is and what love is not.

