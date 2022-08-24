Miami Hurricanes baseball coach Gino DiMare agrees to three-year contract extension

Head Hurricanes baseball coach, Gino DiMare, has agreed to a three-year contract extension with the University of Miami, Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich announced on Wednesday morning. The deal plants DiMare, the second fastest coach to reach 100 wins in program history, in Coral Gables through the 2026 season.

“We are excited to have Gino continue to lead our baseball program,” Radakovich said in a Miami athletics press release. “We have made great strides as a program last season, including hosting a regional for the first time in six years.”

The Hurricanes boasted a 40-20 record in 2022 under DiMare’s leadership and were ranked as high as No. 2 nationally after a 14-game winning streak that featured series sweeps over No. 13 North Carolina and No. 3 Virginia. Miami also led the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) with 20 conference wins.

All that success culminated in the ‘Canes hosting a National Collegiate Athlete Association (NCAA) regional in Coral Gables for the first time since 2016. UM hasn’t missed the NCAA tournament once in the four seasons DiMare has been Miami’s skipper.

For DiMare, a South Florida native and outfielder for the Hurricanes from 1989-92, the University of Miami runs in his DNA. His goal: to lead his hometown team to Omaha, where eight of college baseball’s finest programs compete for a national championship every year.

“Growing up in Miami, I feel very fortunate to have spent 27 years here with the University as a player and coach,” DiMare said in a Miami athletics press release. “The University of Miami has been a second home to me and my family. I am grateful for the opportunities it has afforded me and I look forward to leading our program to Omaha.”

DiMare began his coaching career in 1996 and came to UM the following year as a volunteer coach. As the club’s hitting instructor for nine seasons, Miami’s offense ranked in the top ten in program history for eight of those years, which included a stellar 2004 group that batted .330.

Entering his first year as head coach in 2019, the Hurricanes went 18-12 in ACC play. The ‘Canes have only been improving since, and the extension makes the future look even brighter in Coral Gables.