2022 Fall Sports: Home games you won’t want to miss

Since the University of Miami’s founding in 1925, countless moments have defined Hurricane athletics, thrusting “the U” into the national spotlight in less than a century. Just think back to ‘Canes football’s slew of national championships in the 1980s, or, more recently, men’s basketball’s historic Elite Eight run as a 10 seed in last year’s National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) tournament.

On the back of the university’s athletic accolades, the UM community eagerly awaits what the fall football, volleyball and soccer season will bring. Here are the games Hurricanes fans want to be sure they do not miss this fall.

Nov. 5: Florida State vs. Miami (football)

One of college football’s biggest rivalry games is back in the 305. A crushing loss to the Seminoles in Tallahassee last season, which ended with a Florida State game-winning drive after converting on fourth and 14 with under a minute to go, has left Miami hungry for revenge.

After the loss, former Hurricanes head coach Manny Diaz said, “it’s another classic Miami-Florida State game.”

That’s certainly the truth. Throughout both teams’ storied rivalry, the ‘Canes have faced the Seminoles 66 times since their first matchup on October 5, 1951 — and every game since, there’s never a shortage of nail-biting-chaos.

Miami and Florida State have squared off 14 times when ranked in the top ten. And with the game on the line, there have been several notable missed field goals, including one in 1991 that gave No. 2 Miami a one-point victory over top-ranked Florida State. This series is competitive, with Miami barely holding on to a 35-31 head-to-head advantage.

Mario Cristobal, who was an offensive lineman for the ‘Canes in the 1990s, will be on the other side of the FSU rivalry as Miami’s head coach for the first time this year.

“To me, personally, that was always the greatest rivalry in sports,” he said on Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Media Day in July. “The intensity, the caliber of play, the physicality, and of course the dramatic turns of those games were incredible.”

Come Nov. 5, Hard Rock Stadium’s 65,000 seats are sure to be packed.

Sep. 23: Louisville vs. Miami (Volleyball)

ACC play begins for ‘Canes volleyball on Sept. 23, and there will be an immediate uptick in difficulty. Miami takes on Louisville, ranked fourth in the preseason American Volleyball Coaches Association poll, in Coral Gables at the Knights Sports Complex.

The Hurricanes, on the other hand, are just outside the top 25, with the second most votes to enter the rankings. Still, Miami is a threat to the Cardinals, as it is just one year removed from a spectacular season that ended in a top-25 finish. In 2021, the Canes jumped out to an early 9-1 record, their best start since 2017, and did not let up, posting their first top-25-win season since 2012 before falling to 16th ranked University of Florida in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

“I know we’re going to grow from this experience,” head coach Jose Gendara said after Miami’s season-ending loss. “I’m proud of this team and we have a handful of players returning … to get here today is a great opportunity for our program and a great chance to grow moving forward.”

Miami wants to build on its prior success last season, and there’s no greater test than No. 4 Louisville.

Oct. 20: Boston College vs. Miami (Soccer)

The Hurricanes notched their first ever road victory against Boston College last season after Jackie Koerwitz netted a goal as time expired to break a 0-0 tie.

“It was honestly surreal, “Koerwitz said to the miamihurricanes.com. “I couldn’t believe that it happened. I was speechless just to be a part of something like that … I’ll probably never forget it for the rest of my life. It’s my favorite goal ever, my favorite game ever.”

Now, Miami hosts the Eagles at Cobb Stadium in Coral Gables, with Boston College looking to avenge its heartbreaking loss. It has been a tough few years for ‘Canes soccer, but the team has been steadily improving after winning only one game in 2020. Last season featured a number of exciting moments, with the win over Boston College as the pinnacle, and the ‘Canes feel confident going into 2022.

“We’re excited for the 2022 season to begin,” Miami head coach Sarah Barnes said. “Our schedule features numerous high-caliber opponents from different conferences. Our goal is to create challenging non-conference matchups that will prepare us for our ACC season.”

Honorable Mentions

While these are the most highly anticipated matchups this fall, the ACC always features great competition. If you have the time, here’s a quick list of other home games that won’t disappoint: 2021 ACC champion Pittsburgh vs. Miami (football), Wake Forest vs. Miami (Volleyball) and Florida State vs. Miami (Soccer).

These games are why it’s great to be a Miami Hurricane. This fall, make sure to bring the energy and support your fellow ‘Canes.