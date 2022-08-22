Canes score first victory of season vs. Alabama

After the University of Miami women’s soccer team opened its season with a draw against Mississippi State, it earned its first victory of the 2022 season against Alabama on Sunday at Cobb Stadium.

The Crimson Tide controlled the early minutes of the game, which forced Miami to pick it up and apply more pressure.

“The team was really tough,” Miami head coach Sarah Barnes said. “We talked for a long time about being relentless and I thought the effort and energy from every person on the team made the difference today.”

The game was extremely tight until redshirt freshman Megan Morgan launched the ball into the bottom left post for her first career goal, giving Miami the 1-0 lead.

“It was just a rush of adrenaline,” Morgan said. “To score the first goal in this game, it kickstarts our whole season. I’m just glad to contribute to it”

Morgan’s incredible finish in the first half was enough to solidify the win for UM. as senior goalkeeper Melissa Dagenais led the Hurricanes to their second straight clean sheet.

“We played with lots of energy,” junior midfielder Julia Edwards said. “We had the grit and relentlessness to finish the game all the way through, which is something we’ve talked a lot about.”

Up next, the Hurricanes travel to Boca Raton, Fla. to take on Florida Atlantic University on Thursday at 7 p.m.

“This should give team confidence that they can compete and that they have the ability to perform on both sides of the ball. They’re ready to take the next step and be a team that has a national presence,” Barnes added, “My feeling is that this weekend should be the first step towards that.”