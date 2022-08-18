Meet the Dean of Students Office: ‘Believe in the power of presence’

Dressed with her iconic sun-visor at 8 p.m. on a Wednesday, Senior Vice President for Student Affairs Patricia “Pat” Whitely, hands out pancakes topped with an assortment of treats to University of Miami students. Pancakes with Pat, a UM tradition which takes place eight or nine times a year, first began 2017. Whitely initiated the tradition with a goal: be visible to the students she serves and improve the lives of her cherished ‘Canes community.

“I don’t really know if I should be excited that some students say ‘Hey, you’re the pancake lady’, but I’m out there and they see me,” Whitely said. “I walk the campus every single day, I believe in the power of presence.”

Whitely, who first came to the University 41 years ago to pursue her PhD, said it is this passion to serve the UM community that has shaped her 21 year long tenure as Vice President for student affairs.

“The ability to make a difference in their lives, to be a great role model and a great mentor and I’m very proud of all the work that the division does,” Whitely said. “Canes care for canes, we’re there for everybody.”

Whether it be serving pancakes, chairing community roundtables or cheering on our athletes at Hard Rock Stadium, Whitely has worked to make a positive impact in her community and in the lives of every student.

This pursuit of community engagement and student success which has guided Whitely’s work as a UM administrator, is the bedrock of the Dean of Students Office. The Dean of Students Office supports “students by guiding them to responsible decision-making through a variety of programs and resources.” These resources range from Honor Council to the Sandler Center for Alcohol and Other Drug Education.

“We have a pretty substantial footprint in terms of creating a positive student experience,” Whitely said in regards to the work of the Dean of Students Office. “There is a cadre of folks who are there to help you.”

One of these folks is Ryan C. Holmes. Holmes serves as associate vice president for student affairs and dean of students. Holmes oversees coordinating student-community relations and services. These include university chaplains, Greek life, crisis management, veteran student services and the Sandler Center.

“The whole campus in itself is an educational experience, the classroom is of course an integral part of that, students come here to get a degree, but there is a part of education that lies outside the degree,” Holmes said. “Everything that is the U is here for their benefit and is a resource to them.”

Holmes has worked closely with Whitely on a myriad of initiatives from the Dean of Students Office. Holmes describes Whitely as a genuine team player who works to actuate the mission of their office.

“She has a really really big heart,” Holmes said. “The U is near and dear to her. She wants to make sure it is the best it can be and also expects the best out of the teams that work with her and for her. She hasn’t been here as long as she has been, doing the job the half way that in itself says a lot about her commitment to the U and her commitment to the students and the teams that she works with.”

This week, the efforts of Whitely, Holmes and the Dean of Students Office are on full display with the return of students to campus during Orientation Week. This year’s orientation, featuring over 225 unique events to welcome the freshmen class to campus, is the first in three years to be fully in-person and without COVID-19 restrictions.

“It’s the heartbeat of the campus, having students return,” Whitely said.

Holmes and Whitely said they are particularly excited to invite students back into a rich and full UM experience, one free of capacity limitation, mandated mask wearing and regular COVID testing which has defined student life over the past two years.

“Really seeing the U return to what it was when I first got here in 2017 and that is a very inviting and communal campus,” Holmes said.

As students make their way back to campus and find their place here at the U, Whitely said she encourages students to utilize the resources at their disposal.

“Get involved. Pick something that you would like to get involved in and do it,” Whitely said. “The second thing I would say is, there probably isn’t a problem that we can’t solve but we need to know about it. Reach out to the resources and if you need something say something.”