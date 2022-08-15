Student Health Services demystified

The University of Miami has a comprehensive Student Health Service to help keep our community of Canes healthy. However, the many locations, types of service and online portals can be confusing for newcomers. To avoid scrambling to figure it out on their first sick day or in the case of an emergency, students should consider getting adjusted to the system.

Prior to move-in

Fortunately, learning to use UM’s Student Health Services is a quick learning curve. All students who have paid the Health and Counseling Centers Fee are eligible to receive care at the Student Health Service. The Student Health Service acts as a basic health clinic and resource for all UM students, whether they have the university-sponsored Student Health Insurance Plan or are covered by a personal health insurance provider.

In addition to paying their health and counseling fee, students should also complete and submit the required immunization documentation before arriving on campus to avoid holds on CaneLink and to have unrestricted access to available resources at UM.

On-campus services

The Student Health Service is located on the first floor of the Lennar Medical Center on UM’s Coral Gables Campus.

At the Student Health Center, students can receive primary care clinical services and routine lab testing free of charge. “Specialty care services, x-rays and other lab tests are offered at reasonable charges” which “can be submitted for payment to most insurance companies.”

The health center accepts walk-ins, but students are advised to schedule their appointments through MyUHealthChart.com to avoid having to wait.

According to the Student Health Services, peak activity times are mid-day and late afternoon, especially on Mondays and Fridays, which can lead to longer wait times. To expedite visits to the health center, students should make appointments ahead of time, arrive early and self check-in at the kiosks available.

“When I’ve scheduled ahead of time with student health I don’t think I’ve ever waited more than five minutes to be seen,” junior Ryann Miller said. “If it’s nonemergent I’d schedule an appointment every time just for that assurance even if you do need to go during busier hours.”

How to use MyUHealth

MyUHealth is the university’s online platform to connect students to their healthcare provider and share the student’s medical records. On UHealth, students can make appointments, see test results, submit documentation, track their health and fill in family health history and the medications. Students also receive messages to keep them up-to-date on appointments, results and diagnoses.

Students can access their MyUHealthChart after paying their admission fee. Students can sign into their account with their Canelink login credentials.

Student Health’s semester hours are Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday (for acute care) from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

After your appointment

Students can fill prescriptions at the Walgreens pharmacy located on the first floor of the Lennar Medical Center or at one of the CVS pharmacies near campus.

Students can find more information by calling 305-284-9100 or visiting studenthealth.studentaffairs.miami.edu. After hours assistance is also available by calling 305-284-9100 or visiting the Student Health Service’s Emergency/After-Hours Care page.