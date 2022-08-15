Music festivals to look forward to this fall

It’s no secret that Miami has one of the best music scenes in the world. For many students, music festivals are an integral part of the UM arts and culture experience. Each year, Ultra Music Festival and Rolling Loud, among others, are major conversation topics on campus.

Damaris Rojas Lopez, a junior studying public health and psychology, said she appreciates the efficiency of festivals allowing her to experience various artists perform at once, rather than purchasing tickets to see them separately.

As an incoming UM student, all of this may seem overwhelming, but you will want to take advantage of all that Miami’s vibrant music scene has to offer.

Not sure where to start? Here are all of the music festivals that are sure to leave their mark on the Magic City this fall:

III Points Music Festival

If you’re interested in learning more about what local Miami artists are up to when it comes to perfecting their craft, this is the music festival for you.

Founder David Sinopoli described III Points Festival to Ocean Drive Magazine as the Miami art community’s “Super Bowl.” World-renowned artists, such as Grammy-winning Rosalía, Icon Award recipient Busta Rhymes,Grammy-nominated indie pop band The Marías, among others, are set to headline this year’s event.

The festival will take place in the heart of Miami’s art district at Mana Wynwood on Oct. 21-22, 2022. Tickets are available now and range between $99-$419.

Known best for its indie aesthetic and on-site roller skate rink, III Points knows how to create an experience that will distinguish them from the rest. Previous festivals have featured hippie buses and Instagrammable photo-ops creating a unique fusion of art and music.

With six stages set to welcome on-the-rise global acts and massive murals featuring live graffiti, you will not want to miss out on this year’s experience.

Vibra Urbana Fest

Known as “the biggest reggaeton festival in the U.S.,” you will definitely want to cross this one off of your bucket list.

“I’ve loved seeing the growth of Vibra Urbana,” said Lopez, recalling when the festival was hosted at the Watsco Center in 2020

The festival’s lineup for this fall is their biggest one yet. The star-studded list includes superstars, such as Maluma, J Balvin, Jhay Cortez and Mora, in addition to up-and-coming artists, like YOVNGCHIMI and Young Miko and old-school legends, like Don Omar and Chencho Corleone.

Set to take place on Dec. 10-11, 2022 at the Miami-Dade County Fair & Exposition Center , tickets are currently available and range from $199-$999.

Vibra Urbana Fest first in February 2020 with a sold out festival. The event aims to serve the reggaeton community with a multicultural experience, whether you are a Miami local or one of thousands who will flock to Dade County for a taste of Miami’s lifestyle.

Miami Carnival

Carnival Sunday will put Caribbean talent from across the globe on display. The concert is known for featuring rising soca stars alongside legends of the genre.

Carnival season is guilty for attracting people around the world to South Florida to experience this celebration of Caribbean culture. Every year, event organizers deliver high-energy performances and a star-studded lineup.

If you make it to Miami Carnival this year , make sure you show up hungry. More than 50 vendors will be onsite and ready to serve Carnival-goers typical foods from the Dominican Republic to Guyana such as mangu and curry.

Miami Carnival’s events will take place on Oct. 1, Oct. 7 and Oct. 8-9, 2022 at Central Broward Regional Park and Miami-Dade County Fair & Exposition Center . Tickets are currently available and prices range from $15-$200.