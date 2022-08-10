Captivating ‘Canes on campus: events to look forward to this fall

As the Fall semester approaches, many students are eager to explore the experiences that come with living in Miami. Between music, food, fashion and art, the Miami entertainment scene holds an endless selection of places to see and things to do.

However, the University of Miami also hosts a variety of on-campus programs and activities to explore. Whether you decide to go out or stay in, you will find entertainment all over campus. Here are some events to look forward to this fall:

Patio Jams

Every Tuesday afternoon, UM students gather outside at the Lakeside Patio, in the heart of campus, to hear live music performed by their fellow student musicians. Hosted by Hurricane Productions (HP), this weekly event brings a vibrancy to campus that emanates from the patio.

Applications to perform in the fall are open until August 29. Don’t miss the opportunity to share your talents with your fellow ‘Canes.

United Wesley Coffeehouse

If you’re a fan of live music, then you won’t want to miss the weekly coffeehouse at United Wesley. Held every Thursday at 8 p.m. during the semester, the coffeehouse is a place to showcase the abundance of talented singers, musicians and performers at UM.

Students interested in performing can apply to be a headliner, opener or simply show up to the open-mic portion of the night. There’s no pressure to participate: simply grab a seat beneath the string lights, enjoy some free snacks and soak in the good vibes.

A theatre kid’s dream

With frequent productions of musicals and plays, the theatre productions at UM are top tier. There’s no better place to catch a show on campus than UM’s Ring Theater. Between the Theatre Action Group, CaneStage Theatre Company and the Jerry Herman Ring Theatre, there is no shortage of shows each semester. Whether you’re on the stage or in the audience, the shows are something you don’t want to miss.

In recent years, the various theatre groups on campus have put on shows like “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime” and “Rocky Horror Picture Show.” The Ring has yet to announce productions for Fall 2022, so follow their Instagram page and stay tuned!

Cosford Cinema

A movie theater on campus? Say less.

Every Wednesday and Saturday, the Cinematic Arts Commission hosts weekly movies at the Cosford Cinema located on the second floor of Dooley Memorial. Each semester, the committee selects a combination of eleven films recently screened in theaters and two throwback films, so no matter what your movie preferences are, you’ll find one for you.

Follow them on Instagram @hpmiami_cac to stay updated on all the films playing this fall!

‘Canes Night Live

Another HP committee, ‘Canes Night Live (CNL) hosts a themed Friday night event every month. The committee is creative with their event themes, taking inspiration from current trends and the interests of the student body. From an ice-skating rink, bull riding and a whole carnival, CNL knows how to host fun events that make it fun to stay in on a Friday night.

To stay in the loop about what they’re planning for this fall, make sure to follow @hp_cnl on Instagram.