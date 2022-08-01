VIDEO: Rolling Loud rolls through Miami

Rolling Loud made its mark in Miami for the sixth time over the weekend of July 22. The international hip-hop music festival, which was established in 2015, is hosted in five different countries and has made Miami a site each time.

The festival’s lineup featured the biggest and most diverse names in the hip-hop industry. Headliners included Future and Kendrick Lamar, both of which brought out special guests such as Travis Scott and Kodak Black.

Here are some of the best moments from the weekend caught by contributing videographer Carson Wine.

As one of the larger daytime performers, Fivio Foreign put on a five track set filled with energy and crowd enjoyment. Featuring songs such as City of Gods, Off the Grid, and Demons, his shorter stage time left fans hopeful for a longer performance at festivals in the future.

Baby Keem performed 13 songs during his set on Sunday evening at 7:10 p.m. on the Ciroc stage. The recent Grammy winner opened with his track “trademark USA” and ended on his award-winning banger “family ties.” Among his other original songs, Baby Keem performed a cover of the Kanye West favorite “Praise God.”

After becoming one of the most anticipated artists of the weekend, Lil Uzi played some of their biggest hits on Saturday night at Rolling Loud. During the 47 minute set, Uzi featured songs from their most recent EP “RED & WHITE,” including the opening track “ISSA HIT.” Fans got a taste of their newest music as Uzi debuted crimson spiky hair and a t-shirt sporting their pronouns.