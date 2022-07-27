Campus coffee: UM spots to satisfy that caffeine craving

“Where can I get coffee on campus?”

No question is more important when you’re half awake, running late to class and looking for the closest place to get some espresso. From cold brew to cafecito, here are all the best places (in no particular order) to enjoy coffee here at UM:

Archivist Cafe

Right next to Richter Library, the Archivist is the best spot to grab some coffee before a late night study session. Founded by two UM alumni, you’ll be supporting a local craft coffee roasting company while also getting quality coffee. Their vanilla lattes are some of the best around.

Vicky Cafe

Do you really go to UM if you haven’t had Vicky’s cafecito? With lower prices than most of the coffee options on campus, Vicky’s is great for when your energy and your wallet are running low.

Brewbike Coffee

This student-run coffee brewery is perfect for cold brew fanatics. Brewbike operates off of a literal bicycle with two locations just outside Merrick Building and Lakeside Village. Brewbike’s two staple cold brews and third season brew are perfect for coffee on-the-go.

Starbucks

Located in the Shalala Student Center, Starbucks is always a go-to option. While the on-campus Starbucks may have fewer options than an off-campus store, you’ll still find favorites like hot and iced coffee, frappuccinos, non-caffeinated drinks and seasonal beverages.

Einstein Bros Bagels

This restaurant located in the University of Miami’s School of Law is a hidden gem on UM’s campus. While their bagels and lunch food are more popular, their coffee options range all the way from hot comfort cups to coffee to pick-me-up blended cold brew shakes.

Half Moon

With stands in the Business School, the School of Communications and Dooley Memorial, Half Moon is perfect for grabbing a quick and simple cup of coffee on your way in and out of class. Pair it with one of their empanadas and it’ll hold you over for that afternoon lecture.

Daybreak

This waffle-themed breakfast spot in Lakeside Village features waffles, toast and of course, coffee. With indoor seating and a simple aesthetic, Daybreak is another nice place to grab some coffee and get work done.

For a full list of all campus coffee, check out the UM campus dining map here.