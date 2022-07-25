Miami’s 5 most Instagram-worthy locations

With an abundance of beaches, trendy restaurants and rich art, South Florida is a premier spot to cultivate content for an aesthetic feed.

From South Beach to Coral Gables, there are endless opportunities to take photos featuring lush palm trees, sparkling city skylines, vibrant graffiti and more.

South Pointe Beach

South Pointe has crystal blue water at the southern tip of Miami Beach. The colorful lifeguard towers that line the beach automatically provide a unique photo spot that differs from a typical ocean and sky photo.

Additionally, South Pointe is the place to be for sunrise. The water is calm and inviting and some truly magical photos come from 6 a.m. outings there.

Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park

The lighthouse at Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park is a perfect choice to add a unique element to classic beach-day photos.

Not only does this location offer views of the Atlantic Ocean and Biscayne Bay, but its star feature is a historic lighthouse built in 1825.

Sophia Carter, a rising junior at UM, shares her love for this photoshoot destination with her friends.

“Lighthouse beach feels more secluded and like a peaceful oasis than Miami Beach does,” Carter said.

Wynwood

Wynwood is known for its colorful murals, art galleries and rich nightlife. While the main walls exhibit costs money, is often overcrowded and provides obstacles to having a photoshoot with friends — there are painted walls all over the entirety neighborhood.

Rising junior Quentin Asencio explained Wynwood is a go-to photo spot for him, in part because of how plentiful the area is in art.

“Wynwood is part of the Miami Art District, everything is quite literally considered art,” Asencio said. “Each building is painted with bright, saturated colors that you can pose in front of for a free and artsy picture.”

Matheson Hammock Park

This beach is an especially popular choice for UM students, as it is only 10 minutes from campus, and the sun sets over the water at sunset.

Rising sophomore Aly Kirsch explained how this beach is much more peaceful than other areas in Miami, making it optimal for easier photo-taking.

“It’s much less crowded than the other beaches in Miami,” Kirsch said. “I go all the time for sunrise and sunset and have gotten great pictures.”

The Biltmore

The Biltmore Hotel is a gem of Coral Gables bound to make its guests feel like they have been swept abroad.

The combination of old architecture, rich history, luxury pool amenities and golf makes it an overwhelmingly scenic location to capture unique photos. Whether it be at the pool or a fancy dinner at the hotel’s fine Italian restaurant, there is a location that will work for everyone here.

“The Biltmore’s historic, vintage architecture provides a multitude of different backgrounds to use for picture taking,” Asencio said.