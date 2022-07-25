Miami’s 5 most Instagram-worthy locations

With an abundance of beaches, trendy restaurants and rich art, South Florida is a premier spot to cultivate content for an aesthetic feed.

From South Beach to Coral Gables, there are endless opportunities to take photos featuring lush palm trees, sparkling city skylines, vibrant graffiti and more.

South Pointe Beach

University of Miami students, Olivia Cole, Emma McKeon and Annalise Scorzari, pose during sunset at South Pointe Beach on Jan. 24, 2021.
University of Miami students, Olivia Cole, Emma McKeon and Annalise Scorzari, pose during sunset at South Pointe Beach on Jan. 24, 2021. Photo credit: Contributed photo
University of Miami student, Sophia Carter, poses for a photo during sunrise at South Point Beach on May 5.
University of Miami student, Sophia Carter, poses for a photo during sunrise at South Point Beach on May 5. Photo credit: Amanda Crane

South Pointe has crystal blue water at the southern tip of Miami Beach. The colorful lifeguard towers that line the beach automatically provide a unique photo spot that differs from a typical ocean and sky photo.

Additionally, South Pointe is the place to be for sunrise. The water is calm and inviting and some truly magical photos come from 6 a.m. outings there.

Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park

UM student, Quentin Ascencio, captures the lighthouse at Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park on April 3.
UM student, Quentin Ascencio, captures the lighthouse at Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park on April 3. Photo credit: Contributed photo

The lighthouse at Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park is a perfect choice to add a unique element to classic beach-day photos.

Not only does this location offer views of the Atlantic Ocean and Biscayne Bay, but its star feature is a historic lighthouse built in 1825.

Sophia Carter, a rising junior at UM, shares her love for this photoshoot destination with her friends.

“Lighthouse beach feels more secluded and like a peaceful oasis than Miami Beach does,” Carter said.

Wynwood

UM student, Quentin Asencio, photographed in Wynwood in front of a mural on May 2, 2021.
UM student, Quentin Asencio, photographed in Wynwood in front of a mural on May 2, 2021. Photo credit: Contributed photo
UM student, Nikka Staron, poses outside of Sweetgreen in Wynwood on May 2, 2021.
UM student, Nikka Staron, poses outside of Sweetgreen in Wynwood on May 2, 2021. Photo credit: Contributed photo

Wynwood is known for its colorful murals, art galleries and rich nightlife. While the main walls exhibit costs money, is often overcrowded and provides obstacles to having a photoshoot with friends — there are painted walls all over the entirety neighborhood.

Rising junior Quentin Asencio explained Wynwood is a go-to photo spot for him, in part because of how plentiful the area is in art.

“Wynwood is part of the Miami Art District, everything is quite literally considered art,” Asencio said. “Each building is painted with bright, saturated colors that you can pose in front of for a free and artsy picture.”

Matheson Hammock Park

UM studnets, Emma Mckeon, Olivia Cole and Annalise Scorzari, pose for a photo during a picnic at Matheson Hammock Beach on Feb 14, 2021.
UM studnets, Emma Mckeon, Olivia Cole and Annalise Scorzari, pose for a photo during a picnic at Matheson Hammock Beach on Feb 14, 2021. Photo credit: Contributed photo
UM sophomores, Aly Kirsch and Haleigh Graichen, pose for photo at Matheson Hammock Beach on April 2, 2022.
UM sophomores, Aly Kirsch and Haleigh Graichen, pose for photo at Matheson Hammock Beach on April 2, 2022. Photo credit: Contributed photo

This beach is an especially popular choice for UM students, as it is only 10 minutes from campus, and the sun sets over the water at sunset.

Rising sophomore Aly Kirsch explained how this beach is much more peaceful than other areas in Miami, making it optimal for easier photo-taking.

“It’s much less crowded than the other beaches in Miami,” Kirsch said. “I go all the time for sunrise and sunset and have gotten great pictures.”

The Biltmore

Madi Mikan is photographed at the fountain of the Biltmore Hotel on June 24, 2022.
Madi Mikan is photographed at the fountain of the Biltmore Hotel on June 24, 2022. Photo credit: Contributed photo
Quentin Asencio poses for a photo during golden hour by the Biltmore pool on Feb. 18, 2022.
Quentin Asencio poses for a photo during golden hour by the Biltmore pool on Feb. 18, 2022. Photo credit: Contributed photo

The Biltmore Hotel is a gem of Coral Gables bound to make its guests feel like they have been swept abroad.

The combination of old architecture, rich history, luxury pool amenities and golf makes it an overwhelmingly scenic location to capture unique photos. Whether it be at the pool or a fancy dinner at the hotel’s fine Italian restaurant, there is a location that will work for everyone here.

“The Biltmore’s historic, vintage architecture provides a multitude of different backgrounds to use for picture taking,” Asencio said.

 

