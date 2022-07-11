Miami Hurricane’s Football games: What to expect

At the University of Miami, Saturdays are for football. On game days, students, alumni, faculty and UM devotees come together, clad in green and orange, to cheer on our football team. With the Miami Hurricanes’ football season rapidly approaching, fans are already gearing up for what is sure to be an eventful season.

The Hurricanes will kick-off their season at Hard Rock Stadium against Bethune-Cookman at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 3. As we welcome you to campus and into our community of Miami Hurricane football fans, here are a few things you can expect:

Transportation:

Since Miami’s home field is located at Hard Rock Stadium, UM provides shuttles to take students to and from home games.

The UBus shuttles typically depart from the Plaza in front of Lakeside Village along Stanford Drive.

The first bus leaves around three hours prior to kick-off and the last bus usually leaves 30 minutes prior to kick-off.

Depending on what time you arrive at the shuttles on game day, there will be a pretty long line; however, the buses are constantly leaving so the line moves faster than you may anticipate.

The buses are free to ride for current UM students and guests with a ticket in the student section.

In order to ride the bus, students must have their ‘Cane Card and student ticket for the game.

No food or beverages will be allowed on the bus, however, students may bring a sealed or empty water bottle of up to 16 oz.

Arriving at Hard Rock Stadium:

Once you arrive at Hard Rock, you will get off the bus and walk along a path that leads directly to the NW Gate Student Entrance of the stadium, where you will go through security and scan your tickets.

To get through security, only bring a clear bag up to 1 gallon in size or a small purse that is the size of your hand.

The Fan Zone:

For spirited students who want to have some fun before the big game, head to Fan Zone.

Fan Zone is hosted by the Division of Student Affairs, the Department of Student Activities & Student Organizations, Student Government and Category 5.

At Fan Zone, students can find fun activities, free food and water, lively music and other games and giveaways.

Additionally, Fan Zone is located in a shaded area so students can take a break from the South Florida heat before the game.

The Fan Zone is open two and a half hours before kick-off up until half an hour prior to kick-off.

To enter Fan Zone, students must have their ‘Cane Card. Fan Zone does not allow any drugs or alcoholic beverages.

During the game and returning to campus:

Whenever you are ready, head to the student section inside of Hard Rock Stadium to secure your seats for the game.

Depending on the game, the seats will fill up fast. So the earlier you arrive, the better seats you’ll get.

Also, make sure to keep an eye out for Category 5 during the game.

Category 5 is UM’s official student section and spirit group. They keep the student section lively during the games with smoke bombs, giveaways and more.

At halftime, UBus shuttles begin taking students back to campus. The buses will continue to do so until around 30 minutes after the game finishes.

Miami Hurricanes football games are always super fun experiences for UM students. Now that you know all the logistics of how to get there, what to bring and where to go, we hope to see you out there!

This information was gathered from the Student Affairs Office.