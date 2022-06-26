Four-star QB Jaden Rashada commits to Miami

The Miami Hurricanes snagged their highest-rated quarterback in the 2023 class on Sunday afternoon, as four-star recruit Jaden Rashada announced his commitment to Miami live on CBS Sports HQ after an official visit to Coral Gables last week.

“Miami just felt like home when I went there the second time,” Rashada said on CBS. “Miami is California vibes, so I guess that’s what set it off a little bit. Coach Gattis [and] Coach Cristobal, those are two proven coaches that can show that they’re all about winning.”



Rashada joins three-star prospect Emory Williams, who committed to the Canes on Monday, as the only other signal-caller in the class.

The decision came as no surprise to anyone who follows Miami football. In the past few days, four “lead experts” made crystal ball predictions that Rashada would go to Miami on 247sports.com.

The Pittsburg, Ca. native is listed on 247sports.com as the fifth-ranked quarterback in the country and the 29th overall best player.

With a 6-foot-4, 185-pound frame, Rashada has excelled at the high school level, throwing for 2,220 yards and 27 passing touchdowns this past season at Pittsburg High School. Previously, he attended Liberty High School in Brentwood, Ca., as a freshman, before a brief stint at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. A multi-sport athlete, he also played baseball during high school.

According to scouts, Rashada has incredible arm strength and is mobile, with an ability to avoid the rush and extend plays, giving him time to go through his progressions and make the right throw.

Rashada chose Miami over Southeastern Conference powerhouses like Florida, Texas A&M and LSU, all colleges he visited earlier this month. He becomes the eighth Miami commit in a strong 2023 recruiting class for head coach Mario Cristobal.

Rashada already has high expectations.

“I want to go in there and win my teammates [over] as a player, get their respect,” he said. “After that, it’s just build a relationship and try to become a national championship team. It takes a quarterback to lead that, so that’s what I’m ready to go do.”