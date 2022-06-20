Hurricanes land commitment from 2023 three-star quarterback Emory Williams

The Miami Hurricanes continued to build their 2023 recruiting class on Monday as the Milton, Fla. native Emory Williams pledged his commitment to Miami, marking the third recruit to do so in UM’s 2023 recruiting class in the past week.

Williams, who is the first quarterback to commit to UM in the 2023 cycle, held offers from other Power 5 programs such as Indiana and Pittsburgh.

“The coaching staff seems like a lot of great people,” Williams told InsideTheU before his commitment. “There’s a lot of stability in this coaching staff with [Miami head coach Mario] Crisotbal being back. I feel like the fit would be good with the culture, the fans, and the hometown state. That means a lot to me. Plus, it’s Miami. They have a great fan base, great tradition and I would love to carry on the tradition and get Miami where they should be.”

The 6-foot-5 signal caller conducted a private workout several weeks ago with high-ranking members of the Miami coaching staff, including Cristobal and offensive coordinator Josh Gattis.

The Hurricanes’ quarterback room consists of redshirt sophomore Tyler Van Dyke, redshirt freshman Jake Garcia and true freshman Jacurri Brown. Many media outlets project Van Dyke as a first round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.