Tight end Reid Mikeska commits to Miami

Tight end Reid Mikeska committed to Miami on Sunday night, joining recently committed Jackson Carver as the two tight ends in UM’s 2023 recruiting class.

This commitment happens after the Cypress, Texas native made an official visit to Coral Gables on June 10.

“I’m going to continue the tradition of Tight End U,” Mikeska told the Sun Sentinel after his visit. “My plan is to be the next great one at Miami, if that’s where I choose.”

The rising junior has enjoyed an illustrious career at Bridgeland (Texas) High School, helping lead the Bears to an 11-3 record and an appearance in the Texas 6A D-II regional final in his sophomore season. Mikeska caught 24 passes for 229 receiving yards and four touchdowns in 2021.

On3 Sports ranks Mikeska as the 550th best player and 29th best tight end in the 2023 cycle

Miami’s recruitment of Mikeska began just a few months ago, as the Hurricanes offered him on March 1.

An April 13 commitment by Mikeska to Clemson seemed to close the door on his recruitment, but the three-star prospect decommitted from the Tigers less than a month later. This gave other schools the opportunity to make a push for the talented tight end.

UM head coach Mario Cristobal and his staff acted swiftly when this happened, booking an unofficial visit for Mikeska on May 21. The 2023 recruit’s official visit to Miami in June solidified this relationship between him and UM’s coaching staff.

Mikeska chose Miami over offers from Oklahoma, Florida and others.