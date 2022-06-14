Three-star tight end Jackson Carver commits to Miami

The Miami Hurricanes football program picked up their sixth recruit in the Class of 2023 on Tuesday afternoon. After an official visit this weekend, three-star tight end Jackson Carver wasted no time in committing to “the U.”

In a Twitter post this afternoon, Carver shared a video of himself in a Hurricanes’ jersey with the caption, “Just getting started… #committed.”

“It was a lot of fun. I got around the tight ends a lot more,” Jackson said of his official visit to Coral Gables in a 247sports.com article. “[Will] Mallory, [Dominic Mammarelli], Elijah [Arroyo]. Just seeing how I fit in with the boys and it was just a great experience. They’re great guys. I could see myself surrounding myself with people like them in college. It was great to get back to see that.”



The multi-sport athlete from Minnesota is originally a hockey player and a three-star lacrosse defenseman, as listed on insidelacrosse.com, who had verbally agreed to play lacrosse at Notre Dame. Carver discovered football as a senior in high school, but his athletic prowess and 6-foot-6, 220-pound frame helped him quickly excel. Carver reclassified to the Class of 2023, transferring to the Loomis Chaffe School in Windsor, Connecticut, from Culver Academy in Indiana. He is now the number 28 tight end in the nation, according to 247sports.com’s rankings, which also list him as a three-star recruit.

Carver has 30+ offers and chose Miami over Auburn, Iowa and LSU.