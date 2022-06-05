Elliot leads Ole Miss past Miami in pitcher’s duel

The Rebels were led by their pitching in their 2-1 victory against Ole Miss in the second round of regionals.

Left-hander Hunter Elliot got the start on the mound for the Rebels (34-22). The freshman from Tupelo, Miss. allowed three hits in 98 pitches, throwing eight strikeouts in the process.

UM starter Carson Palmquist threw 93 pitches in 5.1 scoreless innings, surrendering only two hits. With his 10th strikeout of the contest, the lefty recorded his 118th of the season. This is the most by a Miami pitcher since Cesar Carillo hurled 127 strikeouts in 2005.

Right-handed pitcher Alex McFarlane relieved Palmquist, throwing 60 pitches and four strikeouts in x innings.

The game was scoreless until the top of the sixth, when a sacrifice fly from outfielder Jacob Burke gave the Hurricanes (40-19) their first and only run of the evening.

Ole Miss responded in the seventh, when a two-out rally at the expense of McFarlane resulted in a pair of runs. The Rebels connected on three hits to end the inning. Senior Tim Elko sent a double to right center, allowing two Rebels to cross home plate.

The Hurricanes had an opportunity to even the score back up or take the lead in the ninth when outfielder Zach Levenson doubled to left field with only one out. Two strikeouts followed, ending Miami’s hopes of a comeback.

UM has an opportunity to bounce back quickly, as it will face Arizona in an elimination game Sunday at 7:50 p.m. at Mark Light Field.